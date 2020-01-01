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GoCardless & KashFlow
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud
Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
“GoCardless gives us control over when we get paid and takes away the uncomfortable conversations about money”
Steve Leighton, Founder, Has Bean Coffee
“Our clients like that they don’t have to schedule payments against our invoices – it’s one less task they have to do.”
George Ford, Director, Veriphy
Connect GoCardless to KashFlow today. In the Setting Menu in KashFlow head to Receiving Payments and select GoCardless.