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GoCardless & FreeAgent

End late payments

Our integration with FreeAgent saves you valuable time by automating your payments and reconciling invoices so you can get on with your work.

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Reduce customer churn

Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Less admin

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

How it works with FreeAgent

Features

Flexible payments

Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Club Manager.

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Ready to get started?

Sign up now

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your FreeAgent account now.

Sign up now

Resources

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.