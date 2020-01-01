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GoCardless & FreeAgent
Our integration with FreeAgent saves you valuable time by automating your payments and reconciling invoices so you can get on with your work.
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Club Manager.
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your FreeAgent account now.