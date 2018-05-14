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Our terms of service

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Previous terms of service

This is a list of outdated terms of service for using GoCardless. You can read the up-to-date terms of service here.

Merchant agreements

Online Payment Services Agreement [effective until 1 September 2024 for existing merchants]

Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement) [prior to 6 July 2023]

Online Payment Services Agreement [prior to 20th May 2021]

Merchant agreement [prior to 16th April 2020]

Merchant agreement [prior to 15th August 2019]

Merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Partner agreement [prior to 3rd April 2023]

Restricted activities [prior to 4th December 2018]

Privacy notice [prior to 14th May 2018]

Connected merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.