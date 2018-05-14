Previous terms of service

This is a list of outdated terms of service for using GoCardless. You can read the up-to-date terms of service here.

Merchant agreements

Online Payment Services Agreement [effective until 1 September 2024 for existing merchants]

Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement) [prior to 6 July 2023]

Online Payment Services Agreement [prior to 20th May 2021]

Merchant agreement [prior to 16th April 2020]

Merchant agreement [prior to 15th August 2019]

Merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]

Partner agreement [prior to 3rd April 2023]

Restricted activities [prior to 4th December 2018]

Privacy notice [prior to 14th May 2018]

Connected merchant agreement [prior to 14th May 2018]