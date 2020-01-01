Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Retention

Member Retention Bootcamp: e-Guide for fitness business leaders

6 business workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.

Scroll to learn more

UK gyms face a member retention challenge:

  • 50% of members are lost each year

  • 47% of members would consider cancelling for alternative exercise options

  • Gym-goers are demanding flexible access and don't want to be tied into a contract.

You might not be able to rely on annual contracts to lock in revenue; but you can give members an experience that will motivate them to keep returning - and recommend you to their peers.

That’s why we created the Membership Retention Bootcamp: 6 workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.