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Get the most out of GoCardless

Increase the number of customers who pay you via GoCardless. Decrease the amount of time you spend chasing payments.

Lower Cost

Improve your margins by benefiting from lower processing fees than cards and higher payment success which means less time wasted on chasing payments. Also, 71% of customers who pay via bank transfer are just as happy to pay via Direct Debit.

Less Admin

Easily set up and automate the collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Automation of payments also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments. GoCardless reduces the cost of payment operations by >50%.

Predictable cash flow

When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account using Direct Debit. GoCardless also improves payment success rates. GoCardless collects 97.3% of payments successfully at the first time of asking.

Why your customers will love GoCardless

It's simple

They complete a short, secure online form just one time. Then all future payments can be made automatically.

It's transparent

They get an automatic email in advance of every payment being taken. So they know exactly how much they're paying, and when.

It's efficient

Payments are taken automatically. So they never have to get chased for payments when they are due.

It's secure

They're protected under the Direct Debit Guarantee and can request a refund for any payments taken in error.

 Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”

All you need are these 3 resources

How to move your customers to Direct Debit

Read now

The benefits of GoCardless for your customers

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Answers to common questions from your customers

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Additional helpful resources

  • 6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

    Read now

  • 5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

    Read now

  • Do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

    Read now

  • Consumer payment preferences in 2021

    Read now

Book a call if you want more help

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Our team of experts can help you get the most out of GoCardless. Book a time to speak with them via Calendly.

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.