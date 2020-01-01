Skip to content
Make happy & loyal customers
Don’t let payment failure impact customer experience

Churn is a strong indicator of overall performance, but it’s also directly related to failed payments. Hamish Wood, Senior Manager Customer Experience, explains how payments with low failure rates help keep customers happy and returning.

  • 13% improvement in overall customer churn after a year of using GoCardless

  • 91% customer retention after just 3 months using GoCardless according to the IDC

  • 5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

Churn is a leaky bucket

Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding Direct Debit to your payments methods.

Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

How DocuSign increased Customer Lifetime Value

DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit. 

Optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

When customer acquisition costs up to 25x more than keeping an existing one, preventing customer churn seems like a no brainer. Learn how to prevent your customers from churning unintentionally.

