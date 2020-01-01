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WatchHow Cuckoo is utilising our API for automation

A payment solution that fits your growing business

You’re growing sooo fast, scaling your payment infrastructure can be challenging. Quickly integrate to our easy-to-use API and accelerate your growth.

Learn about our API

On-demand webinar

Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Join fellow Product Leaders to hear how Chargebee and Cuckoo Broadband leverage cloud-based payments to robustly scale and grow their businesses.

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Is your business agile, fast-to-market and resilient enough?

We look at 3 ways you can approach your payment infrastructure to make sure your payments are agile, primed for international expansion and efficient.

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Why businesses choose GoCardless

​Integrating GoCardless is simple

Payments are important when you’re disrupting the broadband industry. Cuckoo uses the GoCardless API to easily integrate payments within its business while solving the problem of failed payments for customers.

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Responsive API and support teams

Modernising your payments and the confidence to know payments are being collected accurately, lets Lifestyle Fitness sleep easy at night. Our quick and responsive technical support teams feel like an extension of the Lifestyle Fitness team.

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  • ​Integrating GoCardless is simple

    Payments are important when you’re disrupting the broadband industry. Cuckoo uses the GoCardless API to easily integrate payments within its business while solving the problem of failed payments for customers.

    Watch more

  • Responsive API and support teams

    Modernising your payments and the confidence to know payments are being collected accurately, lets Lifestyle Fitness sleep easy at night. Our quick and responsive technical support teams feel like an extension of the Lifestyle Fitness team.

    Watch more

Why use the GoCardless API?

Our API saves you time, gives you control, creates automations, and allows you to create better payment experiences.

Ready to improve your payments?

Speak to one of our payment experts to learn how GoCardless can help you create efficiency, reduce costs and improve conversion.

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Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.