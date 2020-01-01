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Calculatehow much capital you can unlock

Reduce your DSO with Direct Debit

Could being paid faster improve your working capital and cash flow? Calculate how much capital you can unlock.

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Calculate exactly how much capital you can unlock

Will reducing your time to get paid improve your working capital?

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3 ways to improve your cash flow

How to maintain cash flow across customer lifecycle

Now more than ever, businesses need to maximise cash flow to recover from the economic challenges of the global pandemic.

We’ve rounded up some simple ways you can optimise payments and cash flow at every stage of the customer lifecycle to help your business grow.

Find out how

How GoCardless can help

Pull-based payment collection

Take control of when you collect payments using our platform built on Bacs Direct Debit. 

This payment method allows you to pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.

Intelligent payment recovery

With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. 

You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.

Reduce churn

30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. 

Maximise your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.

Re-Leased reduced DSO by 15 days

Cloud-based property management software, Re-Leased, chose GoCardless as a reliable and cost-effective payments partner they can trust.

Join us to hear Sam Caulton, Finance Director, Re-Leased explain how they automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

Available on-demand

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Give payers what they want and win more customers

Speak to one of our payment experts to learn how GoCardless can help reduce your DSO and improve your cash flow.

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.