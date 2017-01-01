DISPUTE RESOLUTION
Our commitment
We want you to be confident that your issue is taken seriously and handled with the care and attention it deserves.
We'll work with you to reach a resolution
We're committed to ensuring our customers receive the best possible experience throughout their GoCardless journey. If we fall short of expectations, we want to hear about it and have the opportunity to address it.
When you raise a dispute we'll work with you, side by side, to understand the issue you're facing and work towards a suitable resolution. Our Dispute Resolution team works independently from all other teams across GoCardless so they can remain impartial and review each issue objectively.
We can't promise that you'll receive the outcome you want, but we can guarantee that we'll give your issue the full care and attention it deserves, and aim to deliver the best outcome available in your particular circumstances.
Our commitment is underpinned by four promises
We treat every dispute we receive with the due care and attention it deserves. Issues are thoroughly investigated to ensure we have all the information needed to make an informed decision, and we will always provide a considered response, taking into account all the facts available to us.
You will receive a first response from your dedicated dispute handler within 1 working day from you having formally raised your dispute. All responses thereafter will be provided within the required timeframes set within the regulatory requirements applicable to your country and/or region.
Our process is open, transparent, and consistent. It’s important to us that you know where you are in the process, what you can expect, and when. All customers are subject to the same process outlined in our Dispute Resolution Centre, whether you collect one payment with us or one million.
We’re committed to working with you towards a resolution. We will work with you to thoroughly understand the issue you are facing and will continue to update you on progress. Your trust is important to us and we want you to be confident that we're taking your situation seriously and that you're treated fairly.
Ready to raise a dispute?
If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a dispute and our team will work with you to find a resolution.