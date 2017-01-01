Our commitment

We'll work with you to reach a resolution

We're committed to ensuring our customers receive the best possible experience throughout their GoCardless journey. If we fall short of expectations, we want to hear about it and have the opportunity to address it.

When you raise a dispute we'll work with you, side by side, to understand the issue you're facing and work towards a suitable resolution. Our Dispute Resolution team works independently from all other teams across GoCardless so they can remain impartial and review each issue objectively.

We can't promise that you'll receive the outcome you want, but we can guarantee that we'll give your issue the full care and attention it deserves, and aim to deliver the best outcome available in your particular circumstances.