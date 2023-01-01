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What are the advantages and disadvantages of prepaid subscriptions?
Discover the benefits of digital wallets for consumers and retailers.
What is consolidated billing and could it be right for your business?
There are multiple ways to get paid faster and reduce your DSO rate.
Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.
Read our guide to collecting and avoiding troublesome late payments.
Could webhooks take your website to the next level of efficiency?
Learn more about the features of the best online payment APIs.
Find out more about how ACH debits or withdrawals work.
New Series G funding with Permira and BlackRock Private Equity Partners
Church Accounting and the best church accounting software.
Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?
Boost sales by finding out about accepting credit card payments for my business.
Are instant ACH transfers available when you need to send cash fast?
Accounts receivable conversion electronically processes paper checks.
Choose the right online payment method to protect your data.
Find out the potential Direct Debit cons and why it’s safe for businesses.
Keep outgoings in order with contractor expense trackers.