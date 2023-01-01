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Discover the metrics for when a startup stops being a startup.
Learn about business to business ACH and how to use it.
How can membership management software be useful?
Retainer fees offer security for both freelancers and clients.
Discover the precise check clearing process steps.
What is the difference between a Stripe invoice and a PayPal invoice?
Read up on what information is needed to make an ACH payment.
Is your inefficient accounts payable end to end process flow holding you back?
Learn how to keep track of customer payments in an efficient way.
Here’s what to look for in the best accounting system for nonprofits.
Find out the difference between refund and reversal transaction.
Take control of the card declined by issuer error code.
What is 3D secure authentication and is it right for your business?
Find out how to ask for payment politely from customers
Here’s what to consider when setting up a business bank account.
Are Buy Now Pay Later options right for you? Here’s what to consider.
Find out the reasons to accept rent payments online in our guide.
While they are convenient, debit card fees can be expensive.
Recurring billing is a great way to ensure regular revenue.
IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.