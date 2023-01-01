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Payments

When Is a Startup No Longer a Startup?
When Is a Startup No Longer a Startup?

Discover the metrics for when a startup stops being a startup.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Business to Business ACH?
What Is Business to Business ACH?

Learn about business to business ACH and how to use it.

2 min read
Payments
The 5 Best ACH Processing Companies
The 5 Best ACH Processing Companies
4 min read
Payments
Nonprofit Membership Management Software
Nonprofit Membership Management Software

How can membership management software be useful?

2 min read
Payments
Guide to Retainer Fees
Guide to Retainer Fees

Retainer fees offer security for both freelancers and clients.

2 min read
Payments
How Does the Check Clearing Process Work?
How Does the Check Clearing Process Work?

Discover the precise check clearing process steps.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Check Clearing?
What Is Check Clearing?

Find out the exact definition of check clearing.

2 min read
Payments
Online invoices: Stripe vs PayPal
Online invoices: Stripe vs PayPal

What is the difference between a Stripe invoice and a PayPal invoice?

4 min read
Payments
What Is an ACH Debit Block?
What Is an ACH Debit Block?

ACH debit blocks can help protect you from fraud.

2 min read
Payments
How to Make ACH Payments
How to Make ACH Payments

Read up on what information is needed to make an ACH payment.

4 min read
Payments
What Is a Digital Wallet?
What Is a Digital Wallet?

Discover the best digital wallets and how they work.

3 min read
Payments
End to End Accounts Payable Explained
End to End Accounts Payable Explained

Is your inefficient accounts payable end to end process flow holding you back?

2 min read
Payments
How to Keep Track of Customer Payments
How to Keep Track of Customer Payments

Learn how to keep track of customer payments in an efficient way.

2 min read
Payments
Best Accounting Software for Nonprofits
Best Accounting Software for Nonprofits

Here’s what to look for in the best accounting system for nonprofits.

2 min read
Payments
Difference Between Refund and Reversal Transaction
Difference Between Refund and Reversal Transaction

Find out the difference between refund and reversal transaction.

2 min read
Payments
What Does Card Declined By Issuer Mean?
What Does Card Declined By Issuer Mean?

Take control of the card declined by issuer error code.

2 min read
Payments
3D Secure Authentication Explained
3D Secure Authentication Explained

What is 3D secure authentication and is it right for your business?

2 min read
Payments
How to collect payments from customers
How to collect payments from customers

Find out how to ask for payment politely from customers

4 min read
Payments
5 Steps to Open a Business Bank Account
5 Steps to Open a Business Bank Account

Here’s what to consider when setting up a business bank account.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)?
What Is Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)?

Are Buy Now Pay Later options right for you? Here’s what to consider.

3 min read
Payments
How to Accept Rent Payments Online
How to Accept Rent Payments Online

Find out the reasons to accept rent payments online in our guide.

2 min read
Payments
Disadvantages of Debit Cards
Disadvantages of Debit Cards

While they are convenient, debit card fees can be expensive.

2 min read
Payments
Guide to Recurring Billing
Guide to Recurring Billing

Recurring billing is a great way to ensure regular revenue.

2 min read
Payments
IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained
IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained

IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.

2 min read
Payments
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