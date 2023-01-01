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Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.
Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.
A guide to standing order payments, including how they work, pros, cons and alternatives.
Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.
With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.