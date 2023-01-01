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Payments

Guide to automated payments and cash collection
Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

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Cash flow
How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

3 min read
Retention
Standing orders: A complete guide
Standing orders: A complete guide

A guide to standing order payments, including how they work, pros, cons and alternatives.

6 min read
Payments
Best practices for taking recurring payments
Best practices for taking recurring payments

Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.

2 min read
Subscription
Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide
Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide

You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.

3 min read
Payments
Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses
Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

2 min read
Payments
Payment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you
Payment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

6 min read
Payments
How to take payments from European customers
How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

8 min read
Payments
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit (ACH)
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit (ACH)

6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.

3 min read
Payments
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