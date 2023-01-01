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There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.
What is 3-way matching in accounts payable, and why is it a good idea?
How can you improve the success rate of your customer’s transactions?
Find out how to set up EFT payments and track them to completion.
The best invoice tracking software offers templates and more.
Are you wondering why was I charged a cross border fee? Find out here.
How does payment processing work when you use merchant services?
What is the intermediary bank in a wire transfer? Find out here.
Are you wondering which payment gateway to use? Try comparing fees first.
Is a direct bank transfer payment method best for small businesses?
How do standing orders work, and do they have a downside?
What is Buy Now Pay Later and how can it help your business grow?
What is expense management and how does it work?
What is spend management in business and how can it help you save?
How does a hosted payment solution work for recurring payments?
Boost loyalty with a thank you email for payment received.
How long do Faster Payments take in comparison to same day payments?
Discover the best way to accept recurring payments online.