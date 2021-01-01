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The 8 Best Payment Processing Systems
The 8 Best Payment Processing Systems

Learn what the best online payment processing companies have in common.

3 min read
Payments
What Are Guaranteed Payments LLC?
What Are Guaranteed Payments LLC?

Discover the pros and cons of LLC guaranteed payments.

3 min read
Payments
What Is a Floating Interest Rate
What Is a Floating Interest Rate

Floating interest rates can significantly affect your loan repayments.

2 min read
Payments
Payment methods to improve customer experience
Payment methods to improve customer experience

Make your website more user-friendly with the right types of payment methods.

6 min read
Payments
Benefits of Automatic Payments for SMBs
Benefits of Automatic Payments for SMBs

Automatic payments make life easier for both company and client.

2 min read
Payments
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about  how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow  their businesses.

Webinar
Open banking
What is a Smart Card?
What is a Smart Card?

Smart card reader software facilitates wireless payment processing.

2 min read
Payments
Average Payment Terms by Industry
Average Payment Terms by Industry

Find out how payment terms work according to industry standards.

2 min read
Payments
Subscription Payments
Subscription Payments
3 min read
Payments
Top Payment Gateways in the US
Top Payment Gateways in the US

Find the best payment gateway for your business with our guide.

3 min read
Payments
The Future of Money: A World Without Cash
The Future of Money: A World Without Cash

What is a cashless society and what are its pros and cons?

3 min read
Payments
Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks
Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks

What’s the fastest way to transfer money between banks? Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
What is an API in the context of open banking?
What is an API in the context of open banking?

Open banking doesn’t work without APIs, but what is an API in open banking?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to prevent double refund chargeback
How to prevent double refund chargeback

Double refund chargeback can take a toll on your company’s revenue.

2 min read
Payments
How to accept mobile credit card payments
How to accept mobile credit card payments

Find out what you need to accept card payments on a phone.

2 min read
Payments
How long to keep customer credit card receipts
How long to keep customer credit card receipts

Holding onto credit card receipts can help save your business from false claims.

2 min read
Business Management
How to validate Bitcoin transactions
How to validate Bitcoin transactions

Transaction confirmation is crucial to keep cryptocurrencies secure and trusted.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
The benefits of bulk payment services
The benefits of bulk payment services

Bulk transfers are the perfect solution for managing high volumes of payments.

3 min read
Payments
Void transactions vs. refunds
Void transactions vs. refunds

Voiding transactions, when possible, will save you money compared to refunding.

3 min read
Payments
Credit Card Processing Fees in 2022
Credit Card Processing Fees in 2022

Get the scoop on credit card processing fees with our helpful guide.

2 min read
Payments
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How do small businesses take payments?
How do small businesses take payments?

What are your small business payment options? Here’s how to get started.

2 min read
Payments
Payment processing for nonprofit organizations
Payment processing for nonprofit organizations

ACH payment processing for nonprofits offers numerous benefits.

3 min read
ACH
How to avoid returned online ACH payments
How to avoid returned online ACH payments

ACH returns may cost consumers and prevent businesses from using the network.

3 min read
Payments
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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.