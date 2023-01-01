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Finance

Finance

Keeping business and personal finances separate
Keeping business and personal finances separate

Learn how to keep personal finances separated from your business

2 min read
Finance
What does it mean to be a blue chip?
What does it mean to be a blue chip?

Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed

2 min read
Finance
Financial instruments: definition and examples
Financial instruments: definition and examples

What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses

3 min read
Finance
How does recession impact businesses?
How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min read
Finance
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance
Revolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

3 min read
Finance
What is market value?
What is market value?

Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business

2 min read
Finance
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained

There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works

2 min read
Finance
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know

2 min read
Finance
Refinance: definition and examples
Refinance: definition and examples

What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates

2 min read
Finance
What is an index fund?
What is an index fund?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund

3 min read
Finance
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
What is the gig economy?
What is the gig economy?

Learn about the gig economy and escaping traditional work

2 min read
Finance
Guide: cash out refinance
Guide: cash out refinance

How does a cash out refinance work? Find out whether it’s right for you.

3 min read
Finance
Tax checklist for small businesses
Tax checklist for small businesses

Are you ready for tax season? Use our tax preparation checklist this year

3 min read
Finance
Benefits of a 401k for small businesses
Benefits of a 401k for small businesses

There are several types of 401k plans, so which is right for your business?

3 min read
Finance
How does a PPP loan work?
How does a PPP loan work?

PPP loans can keep employees afloat for longer. Here’s what to know

3 min read
Finance
What is an SBA loan?
What is an SBA loan?

Are you eligible for an SBA loan? Find out how to apply for funding

2 min read
Finance
Stimulus package for small businesses
Stimulus package for small businesses

Find out which grants and loans are in the latest stimulus package

2 min read
Finance
Quantitative Analysis Explained
Quantitative Analysis Explained

We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.

2 min read
Finance
What is cryptocurrency?
What is cryptocurrency?

Is cryptocurrency the payment wave of the future?

3 min read
Finance
What is venture capital?
What is venture capital?

Could venture capital transform your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is the balance of payments?
What is the balance of payments?

What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?

2 min read
Finance
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples

What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?

2 min read
Finance
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