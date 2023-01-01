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Finance

What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?

Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality

2 min read
Finance
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min read
Finance
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min read
Finance
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min read
Finance
Guide to small business accounting
Guide to small business accounting

Prevent costly bookkeeping errors with a small business accounting system.

3 min read
Accountants
How to calculate the payback period
How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accountants
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min read
Finance
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Cash Advance?
What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min read
Finance
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
What is investment banking?
What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min read
Finance
Is equipment a current asset?
Is equipment a current asset?

Find out how your equipment needs to be categorized on the balance sheet

2 min read
Finance
What is cost recovery?
What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min read
Finance
What is a fixed asset?
What is a fixed asset?

A fixed asset can present long-term growth for a company

2 min read
Finance
What is solvency?
What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

2 min read
Finance
Business valuation: how to value your business
Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min read
Finance
Asset management: definition and examples
Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

3 min read
Finance
Understanding digital currency
Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min read
Finance
What is the CBOE Volatility Index VIX?
What is the CBOE Volatility Index VIX?

Use the VIX to calculate the risk of your investments

3 min read
Finance
What is the Nasdaq?
What is the Nasdaq?

How does the NASDAQ differ from traditional stock exchanges?

2 min read
Finance
The 5 Best Small Business Loans Available in the USA
The 5 Best Small Business Loans Available in the USA

These are the best small business loans to help you achieve your goals

2 min read
Finance
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

3 min read
Finance
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