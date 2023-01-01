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Finance

What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Our comprehensive guide to reverse invoice discounting.

2 min read
Finance
How to charge interest on unpaid invoices
How to charge interest on unpaid invoices

Our guide on how to collect unpaid invoices from customers. Read on for more.

3 min read
Finance
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accountants
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Net Profit Margin
Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min read
Finance
How financial projections can help your business
How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Break-Even Analysis?
What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min read
Finance
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
Subscription
What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

5 min read
Payments
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
Small business guide to building the balance sheet
Small business guide to building the balance sheet

What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?

3 min read
Finance
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

4 min read
GoCardless
10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

3 min read
Cash flow
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