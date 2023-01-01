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Finance

What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What is portfolio diversification?
What is portfolio diversification?

Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What Is Venture Debt?
What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min read
Finance
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min read
Finance
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a good profit margin?
What is a good profit margin?

Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here

2 min read
Growth
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accountants
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Revenue Run Rate?
What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min read
Finance
How to Create an Invoice
How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Late Payment Email
How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

3 min read
Finance
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min read
Invoicing
What is a billing cycle?
What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min read
Finance
What is annual contract value (ACV)?
What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min read
Finance
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
What are intangible assets?
What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min read
Finance
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
How does EBITDA help with financial management?
How does EBITDA help with financial management?

EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.

3 min read
Finance
How to implement value-based pricing
How to implement value-based pricing

Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.

3 min read
Finance
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
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