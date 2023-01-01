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A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.
Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.