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Finance

What is the CapEx formula?
What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

2 min read
Finance
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min read
Finance
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min read
Finance
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

3 min read
Payments
What is econometrics?
What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

3 min read
Finance
What is an unpresented cheque?
What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min read
Finance
What is a unit trust?
What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min read
Finance
What is a credit sale?
What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min read
Finance
What is a letter of credit?
What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min read
Finance
What is leverage ratio?
What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min read
Finance
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min read
Finance
What is counterparty risk?
What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

2 min read
Finance
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

3 min read
Finance
What is intrinsic value?
What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

3 min read
Finance
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

2 min read
Finance
A guide to sinking funds
A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is mezzanine financing?
What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min read
Finance
What is forward rate?
What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What is compound interest?
What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min read
Finance
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Cost of Sales?
What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min read
Finance
What is fintech?
What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Finance
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