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Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
What is a risk-free interest rate?
What is a risk-free interest rate?

Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Finance
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

3 min read
Invoicing
ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?

Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What is the debt-to-capital ratio?
What is the debt-to-capital ratio?

Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.

2 min read
Finance
When, why & how to use proforma invoices
When, why & how to use proforma invoices

Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.

3 min read
Finance
Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons
Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.

2 min read
Finance
Guide to the cash conversion cycle
Guide to the cash conversion cycle
3 min read
Finance
What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What are the different dividend policy types?
What are the different dividend policy types?

Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.

3 min read
Finance
The small business guide to purchase orders
The small business guide to purchase orders

Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.

4 min read
Finance
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Invoicing
What is supply chain finance?
What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

2 min read
Finance
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Finance
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

3 min read
Finance
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