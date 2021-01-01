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Finance

How to Consolidate Debt
How to Consolidate Debt

Lower your monthly bills by finding out how to consolidate debt.

3 min read
Finance
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?

Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting

2 min read
Finance
What Is Wage Garnishment?
What Is Wage Garnishment?

Can you stop wage garnishment? Learn what your options are.

3 min read
Finance
How to Compare Travel Credit Cards
How to Compare Travel Credit Cards

Compare fees, sign-up bonuses, and rewards of the best travel credit cards.

3 min read
Finance
What is key person insurance?
What is key person insurance?

Can key person insurance protect your company’s future?

2 min read
Finance
Best life insurance policy for small businesses
Best life insurance policy for small businesses

Learn a little more about life insurance policies for SMEs

2 min read
Finance
What are profitability ratios?
What are profitability ratios?

Learn the key calculations your business needs

2 min read
Finance
Measuring your company’s financial health
Measuring your company’s financial health

Make sure your business is fit for purpose

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Shareholders’ Agreement?
What Is a Shareholders’ Agreement?

As a shareholder, you want to be clear on what rights you’re entitled to.

3 min read
Finance
Top 5 Ways to Build Credit for Your Business
Top 5 Ways to Build Credit for Your Business

Build your business credit with our 5 handy tips.

2 min read
Finance
5 Types of Financial Statements
5 Types of Financial Statements

Learn more about some key documents you need to know about

2 min read
Finance
Small Business Grants for Women
Small Business Grants for Women

Grants create new opportunities for female business owners.

2 min read
Finance
How to Get a Business Credit Check
How to Get a Business Credit Check

Here’s how to find your company’s credit check score.

3 min read
Finance
The Impact of Market Volatility on Your Business
The Impact of Market Volatility on Your Business

How does an unstable stock market impact your business?

2 min read
Finance
Progressive, Regressive and Proportional Taxes
Progressive, Regressive and Proportional Taxes

It’s likely you pay taxes in each of the three tax systems used in the US

2 min read
Finance
What Is the Ability-to-Pay Principle of Taxation?
What Is the Ability-to-Pay Principle of Taxation?

Ability-to-pay argues that those who earn more should contribute more in taxes

3 min read
Finance
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)

What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting

2 min read
Finance
What is Average Collection Period and how is it calculated?
What is Average Collection Period and how is it calculated?

Here’s why the average collection period is so important.

2 min read
Finance
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accountants
Top SBA Lenders for 2021
Top SBA Lenders for 2021

Here are the top SBA lenders around for your loan needs

2 min read
Finance
Best factoring companies 2021
Best factoring companies 2021

Discover the best invoice factoring companies for your business

2 min read
Finance
How blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions
How blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions

Blockchain technology helps e-commerce businesses save time, money and resources

3 min read
Finance
Tax equity definition
Tax equity definition

Tax equity financing helps drive sustainable development. Here’s how

3 min read
Finance
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