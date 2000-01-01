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Finance

Understanding the Rule of 70
Understanding the Rule of 70

What is the rule of 70, and how can it help you make better investments?

2 min read
Finance
What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?
What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?

Which deductions are considered when calculating adjusted gross income?

2 min read
Finance
What Does Per Capita Mean?
What Does Per Capita Mean?

Discover the meaning and uses of per capita in business and finance reports.

2 min read
Finance
Unsecured Loan Definition
Unsecured Loan Definition

Could an unsecured loan be right for you? Learn who’s eligible and the benefits.

3 min read
Finance
What Are Confidence Intervals?
What Are Confidence Intervals?

Learn how confidence intervals are used in statistics for greater accuracy.

2 min read
Finance
Return on Investment (ROI) Definition
Return on Investment (ROI) Definition

Figuring out how to calculate ROI can help with all investment decisions.

2 min read
Finance
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

What is MACD, and how can it put you on the right track with investing?

2 min read
Finance
Basic Attention Token Definition
Basic Attention Token Definition

BAT coin could change the face of digital advertising. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Finance
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min read
Finance
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
Interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)
Interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)

Find out how to streamline your VA home loans with the best IRRRL rates

2 min read
Finance
Russell 2000 index
Russell 2000 index

Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages

2 min read
Finance
What Is MSCI EAFE?
What Is MSCI EAFE?

Understand MSCI EAFE and what it means on the stock market.

3 min read
Finance
What Is IRS Form 1099?
What Is IRS Form 1099?

Both employers and contractors need to be aware of IRS 1099 requirements.

3 min read
Finance
Flat Rate vs. Hourly Rate
Flat Rate vs. Hourly Rate

Discover the pros and cons to charging a flat rate vs. hourly pay rate.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Sundry Expenses?
What Are Sundry Expenses?

Create a system for tracking sundry expenses on financial statements.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Tender Offer?
What Is a Tender Offer?

Could a tender offer be a wise investment? Find out how it works.

3 min read
Finance
How Does Commercial Finance Work?
How Does Commercial Finance Work?

From mortgages to business loans, discover the types of commercial finance.

3 min read
Finance
FICO Score vs. Credit Score
FICO Score vs. Credit Score

Knowing what sets FICO scores apart will help you secure financing from lenders

3 min read
Finance
Bookkeeping Basics for SMEs
Bookkeeping Basics for SMEs

What is bookkeeping and why is it important for small businesses?

2 min read
Finance
What Is an Independent Variable?
What Is an Independent Variable?

Understanding independent variables helps you identify strengths and weaknesses

3 min read
Finance
What Are Regression Statistics?
What Are Regression Statistics?

Understanding how different variables interact will help you plan for the future

3 min read
Finance
What Is Deferred Compensation?
What Is Deferred Compensation?

What is the advantage of nonqualified deferred compensation plans? Find out.

2 min read
Finance
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Apply for PPP loan forgiveness to get your business back on its feet.

3 min read
Finance
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