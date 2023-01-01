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Cash flow

Cash flow

How does depreciation affect cash flow?
How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What are trade receivables?
What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable
The complete guide to optimizing your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

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Cash flow
What is accounts payable and receivable process
What is accounts payable and receivable process

What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Operating cash flow ratio formula
Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

3 min read
Cash flow
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?

Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.

2 min read
Cash flow
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

2 min read
Cash flow
Guide to automated payments and cash collection
Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

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Cash flow
10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

3 min read
Cash flow
How to get paid on time
How to get paid on time

Do you find yourself out of pocket because your customers don't pay you on time? You're not alone – this is a problem that affects over half of Britain’s small businesses.

2 min read
Cash flow
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