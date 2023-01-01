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Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.
Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.
Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.
Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.
Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.
Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.
Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.
A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.
82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.
What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.
Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.
Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.
Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...
Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.
Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...
Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.
Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?
Do you find yourself out of pocket because your customers don't pay you on time? You're not alone – this is a problem that affects over half of Britain’s small businesses.