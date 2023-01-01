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Cash flow

Cash flow

What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
How to understand cash flow lending
How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending...

3 min read
Cash flow
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min read
Cash flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is cash flow forecasting?
What is cash flow forecasting?

Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...

3 min read
Cash flow
Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge
Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge

Want to know more about cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is IRR and how do you calculate it?
What is IRR and how do you calculate it?

Our comprehensive guide to the IRR formula and how to calculate IRR.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is cash flow from operating activities?
What is cash flow from operating activities?

Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.

2 min read
Cash flow
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.

3 min read
Cash flow
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Finance
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Cash flow statement: Indirect method
Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

4 min read
GoCardless
How to calculate levered free cash flow
How to calculate levered free cash flow

We break down everything you need to know about levered free cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min read
GoCardless
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min read
Cash flow
How to do a cash flow forecast
How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.

3 min read
Cash flow
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses

Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.

3 min read
Cash flow
Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis
Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

Webinar
Cash flow
What is the accounts receivable days formula?
What is the accounts receivable days formula?

Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.

2 min read
Cash flow
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable

What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?

2 min read
Cash flow
What are incremental cash flows?
What are incremental cash flows?

Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable

Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.

2 min read
Cash flow
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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.