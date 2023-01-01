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Accountants

What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min read
Accountants
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is artificial intelligence?
What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a closing balance?
What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

2 min read
Accountants
What is a bank statement?
What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

3 min read
Accountants
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?

Learn when and how to calculate double declining depreciation

3 min read
Accountants
How to run a free business credit score check
How to run a free business credit score check

Check your business’ credit score without spending a cent. We show you how!

2 min read
Accountants
How Business Credit Works and How You Can Build it for Your Business
How Business Credit Works and How You Can Build it for Your Business

Find out how to build business credit to get more borrowing power

2 min read
Accountants
What is a trial balance?
What is a trial balance?

Make sure your records are accurate by keeping a trial balance sheet.

2 min read
Accountants
What do accountants do?
What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to small business accounting
Guide to small business accounting

Prevent costly bookkeeping errors with a small business accounting system.

3 min read
Accountants
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accountants
What is a positive correlation?
What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min read
Accountants
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min read
Accountants
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples

Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate the Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)
How to calculate the Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min read
Accountants
What is Abatement?
What is Abatement?

What could tax abatement offer you or your business?

3 min read
Accountants
What is Rational Choice Theory?
What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

2 min read
Accountants
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated

We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters

2 min read
Accountants
What are Cryptoassets?
What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min read
Global Payments
How to Write an Effective Credit Memo
How to Write an Effective Credit Memo

Learn the definition of a credit memo, its role in business and how to write one

2 min read
Accountants
What is financial statement analysis?
What is financial statement analysis?

Gain an understanding of business prospects with financial statement analysis

2 min read
Accountants
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