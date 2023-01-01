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Accountants

Choosing the right accounting package for your small business
Choosing the right accounting package for your small business
3 min read
Invoicing
Simple accounting software: the best options for US businesses
Simple accounting software: the best options for US businesses
3 min read
Starting a Business
How to create a subscription invoice (with template)
How to create a subscription invoice (with template)

Find out what should be on your subscription invoice.

2 min read
Invoicing
Everything you need to know about advanced billing
Everything you need to know about advanced billing

Learn the ins and outs of advanced billing with our helpful guide.

2 min read
Accountants
Top three retail accounting software
Top three retail accounting software

Explore the best accounting software for retail business with our guide.

2 min read
Accountants
Eight steps to changing accounting software
Eight steps to changing accounting software

Explore our steps to transition to new accounting software.

3 min read
Accountants
When would you use progress invoicing?
When would you use progress invoicing?

See why progress invoicing and receiving partial payments is highly beneficial.

3 min read
Accountants
What is progress billing and how does it benefit your small business?
What is progress billing and how does it benefit your small business?

Learn the progress billing definition and whether it’s right for your business.

3 min read
Accountants
What is revenue leakage and how to prevent it
What is revenue leakage and how to prevent it

Learn how to reduce revenue leakage.

2 min read
Accountants
Why Is a Cash Flow Forecast Important?
Why Is a Cash Flow Forecast Important?

How do you forecast cash flow, and what is it useful for?

2 min read
Accountants
Is Accounts Payable a Liability?
Is Accounts Payable a Liability?

Is accounts payable a liability or asset in accounting?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Profit First Formula?
What Is the Profit First Formula?

Explore the benefits of the profit first formula for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
Churn Rate vs. Retention Rate
Churn Rate vs. Retention Rate

What is the main difference between churn rate vs. retention rate?

3 min read
Accountants
How Is Churn Rate Calculated?
How Is Churn Rate Calculated?

What is churn rate and how is it calculated? Find out here.

3 min read
Accountants
Guide to Variable Overhead Costs
Guide to Variable Overhead Costs

Understand variable overhead costs with this easy explanation.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Prime Costs
How to Calculate Prime Costs

What are prime costs? What is the prime cost formula? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
Difference Between Bad Debt and Impairment
Difference Between Bad Debt and Impairment

In accounting, bad debt and impairment equal losses. But how do they differ?

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the Dual Aspect Concept
Understanding the Dual Aspect Concept

What is dual aspect concept in accounting? Find out why it’s important.

2 min read
Accountants
Pros and Cons of Cross Subsidizing Products
Pros and Cons of Cross Subsidizing Products

Learn more about the cross subsidization definition and examples.

2 min read
Accountants
Definition of Target Costing with Example
Definition of Target Costing with Example

Learn how to calculate target cost in our guide.

3 min read
Accountants
Cost Center vs Profit Center
Cost Center vs Profit Center

Compare cost center vs profit center vs investment center.

2 min read
Accountants
Consistency Principle: Definition and Example
Consistency Principle: Definition and Example

What is the consistency principle in accounting?

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Clean Surplus Accounting?
What Is Clean Surplus Accounting?

Find out how the clean surplus relation impacts your income statement.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Software Capitalization?
What Is Software Capitalization?

Should software licenses be capitalized or expensed?

2 min read
Accountants
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