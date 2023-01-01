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Find out what should be on your subscription invoice.
Learn the ins and outs of advanced billing with our helpful guide.
Explore the best accounting software for retail business with our guide.
Explore our steps to transition to new accounting software.
See why progress invoicing and receiving partial payments is highly beneficial.
Learn the progress billing definition and whether it’s right for your business.
Learn how to reduce revenue leakage.
How do you forecast cash flow, and what is it useful for?
Is accounts payable a liability or asset in accounting?
Explore the benefits of the profit first formula for businesses.
What is the main difference between churn rate vs. retention rate?
What is churn rate and how is it calculated? Find out here.
Understand variable overhead costs with this easy explanation.
What are prime costs? What is the prime cost formula? Find out here.
In accounting, bad debt and impairment equal losses. But how do they differ?
What is dual aspect concept in accounting? Find out why it’s important.
Learn more about the cross subsidization definition and examples.
Learn how to calculate target cost in our guide.
Compare cost center vs profit center vs investment center.
What is the consistency principle in accounting?
Find out how the clean surplus relation impacts your income statement.
Should software licenses be capitalized or expensed?