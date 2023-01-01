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Accountants

Accountants

Margin of Safety vs. Profit
Margin of Safety vs. Profit

Find out how to calculate margin of safety ratio and profit.

2 min read
Accountants
What is gross pay?
What is gross pay?

What is gross payment? Find out here.

2 min read
Business Management
What is inventory accounting and why is it important?
What is inventory accounting and why is it important?

Discover why inventory accounting plays a crucial role in business valuation.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Flow Tracking: Actuals vs. Forecast
Cash Flow Tracking: Actuals vs. Forecast

Find out why actuals vs. forecast are key to reaching your financial goals.

2 min read
Accountants
How to forecast depreciation and amortization
How to forecast depreciation and amortization

Find out how to accurately forecast depreciation and amortization.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Best Recurring Billing Software?
What Is the Best Recurring Billing Software?

Find out how a recurring monthly billing system can help your business.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Carry Out an Aged Debtors Analysis
How to Carry Out an Aged Debtors Analysis

Find out how to carry out an aged debtors analysis.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Liquidity Planning?
What Is Liquidity Planning?

Discover the importance of liquidity planning in your business.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate WADO
How to Calculate WADO

Find out the importance of WADO and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Price Quote?
What Is a Price Quote?

Find out the definition of a price quote (and how to create one) here.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Discounted Cash Flow
How to Calculate Discounted Cash Flow

What is discounted cash flow? And how to calculate it? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is an Open Invoice?
What Is an Open Invoice?

Discover the open invoice definition and how to create one.

2 min read
Accountants
Credit Invoice Definition & Examples
Credit Invoice Definition & Examples

What is a credit invoice in accounting and how is it used?

2 min read
Accountants
Net Cost vs. Gross Invoice Price
Net Cost vs. Gross Invoice Price

Discover the difference between net cost and gross cost for invoicing.

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Source Documents in Accounting?
What Are Source Documents in Accounting?

An invoice is a source document for accounting statements.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate avg rate of return (ARR)
How to Calculate avg rate of return (ARR)

Learn how to calculate ARR and apply it to your business.

2 min read
Accountants
Balance Sheet vs. Income Statement
Balance Sheet vs. Income Statement

What’s on a balance sheet and income statement?

2 min read
Accountants
Pros and Cons of SaaS Free Trials
Pros and Cons of SaaS Free Trials

Discover the main pros and cons of offering a free trial for your SaaS product.

2 min read
Accountants
Write a Strong Letter to Chase Outstanding Payments
Write a Strong Letter to Chase Outstanding Payments

Discover tips for writing a strong letter for chasing outstanding payments.

2 min read
Accountants
Fiscal Year vs Calendar Year Differences
Fiscal Year vs Calendar Year Differences

Discover the difference between a fiscal year and calendar year.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is Bond Accounting?
What Is Bond Accounting?

Find out how to record a bond in accounting journals.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Master Budget?
What Is a Master Budget?

Discover what should be included in a master budget.

2 min read
Accountants
Differences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting
Differences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting

Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
Top 5 Accounting Software for SaaS Companies
Top 5 Accounting Software for SaaS Companies

Learn about the best accounting software for SaaS companies.

2 min read
Accountants
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