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Find out how to calculate margin of safety ratio and profit.
Discover why inventory accounting plays a crucial role in business valuation.
Find out why actuals vs. forecast are key to reaching your financial goals.
Find out how to accurately forecast depreciation and amortization.
Find out how a recurring monthly billing system can help your business.
Find out how to carry out an aged debtors analysis.
Discover the importance of liquidity planning in your business.
Find out the definition of a price quote (and how to create one) here.
What is discounted cash flow? And how to calculate it? Find out here.
Discover the open invoice definition and how to create one.
What is a credit invoice in accounting and how is it used?
Discover the difference between net cost and gross cost for invoicing.
An invoice is a source document for accounting statements.
Learn how to calculate ARR and apply it to your business.
What’s on a balance sheet and income statement?
Discover the main pros and cons of offering a free trial for your SaaS product.
Discover tips for writing a strong letter for chasing outstanding payments.
Discover the difference between a fiscal year and calendar year.
Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.
Learn about the best accounting software for SaaS companies.