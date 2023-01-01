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Accountants

What Is an Audit Risk Model?
What Is an Audit Risk Model?

Learn how to use the audit risk model formula to plan your next audit.

3 min read
Accountants
Why a 13-Week Cash Flow Forecast Is Essential
Why a 13-Week Cash Flow Forecast Is Essential

There are many benefits to creating a 13-week cash flow model.

2 min read
Accountants
Are Customer Deposits Assets or Liabilities?
Are Customer Deposits Assets or Liabilities?

Discover how to account for deposits from customers.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is An Ad Hoc Invoice?
What Is An Ad Hoc Invoice?

Find out when it’s best to send an ad hoc invoice to clients.

2 min read
Accountants
Assets Under Management vs Fund Under Management
Assets Under Management vs Fund Under Management

Discover how assets under management is calculated.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Track Project Profitability
How to Track Project Profitability

Discover how to calculate and track project profitability.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is a Negative Cash Conversion Cycle?
What Is a Negative Cash Conversion Cycle?

What does a negative cash conversion cycle mean for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
The Difference Between Product vs. Period Cost
The Difference Between Product vs. Period Cost

What are period costs in comparison to product costs?

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to Debits and Credits in Accounting
Guide to Debits and Credits in Accounting
2 min read
Accountants
Managerial Accounting vs. Financial Accounting
Managerial Accounting vs. Financial Accounting

Explore the similarities & differences of managerial & financial accounting

2 min read
Accountants
How to Add Prepaid Expenses on Balance Sheets
How to Add Prepaid Expenses on Balance Sheets

Find out how to add prepaid expenses on balance sheets here.

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to Predetermined Overhead Rate Formula
Guide to Predetermined Overhead Rate Formula
2 min read
Accountants
Guide to Working Capital Ratio calculation
Guide to Working Capital Ratio calculation
2 min read
Accountants
How Long Can You File a Chargeback?
How Long Can You File a Chargeback?

What is a chargeback, and how long do you have to file a chargeback?

2 min read
Accountants
Financial Planning for Nonprofit Organizations
Financial Planning for Nonprofit Organizations

Nonprofit financial planning helps you to achieve your mission.

2 min read
Accountants
Why You Should Be Using AP Reports
Why You Should Be Using AP Reports

Find out the importance of accounts payable reporting here.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Invoice-to-Pay Process?
What Is the Invoice-to-Pay Process?

Find out how the invoice-to-pay process works in AP accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a P-Card?
What Is a P-Card?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of P-Card programs.

2 min read
Accountants
The Challenges of Non-Profit Accounting
The Challenges of Non-Profit Accounting

Accounting for non-profits can be tricky; here’s why.

3 min read
Accountants
Benefits of AP Automation
Benefits of AP Automation

What is AP automation? Find out more about how it can help your business save.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Manage Business Expense Categories
How to Manage Business Expense Categories

What are the most common expense categories in business?

2 min read
Accountants
Optical Character Recognition in Accounting
Optical Character Recognition in Accounting

Discover how optical character recognition technology works.

3 min read
Accountants
How to Prevent Duplicate Payments
How to Prevent Duplicate Payments

Learn how to detect duplicate payments automatically.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Receipt Management?
What Is Receipt Management?

Learn how to manage credit card receipts and expenses.

2 min read
Accountants
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