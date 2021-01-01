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Preferred stock takes priority over common stocks when it comes to dividends.
Learn what you need to include in an expense report
Employer payroll tax deferral lets businesses defer a portion of tax payments
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.
Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.
What is GST tax in the US and how does it work? Find out the rules here
US interest rates underpin the economy. Discover how this works in banking
Facilitate online payments with the right ABA numbers. Here’s how they work
Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning
Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant
Find out what work in progress means for your accounts
Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work
Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.
Streamline your accounts payable processes with automation this year
Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence
Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.
Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here
We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them