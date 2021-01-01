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Accountants

What is Preferred Stock?
What is Preferred Stock?

Preferred stock takes priority over common stocks when it comes to dividends.

2 min read
Accountants
How to write an expense report
How to write an expense report

Learn what you need to include in an expense report

2 min read
Accountants
What is the employer payroll tax deferral provision?
What is the employer payroll tax deferral provision?

Employer payroll tax deferral lets businesses defer a portion of tax payments

2 min read
Accountants
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min read
Accountants
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accountants
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to GST tax
Guide to GST tax

What is GST tax in the US and how does it work? Find out the rules here

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding US interest rates
Understanding US interest rates

US interest rates underpin the economy. Discover how this works in banking

2 min read
Accountants
An introduction to ABA numbers
An introduction to ABA numbers

Facilitate online payments with the right ABA numbers. Here’s how they work

2 min read
Accountants
An Introduction To Contribution Margin
An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min read
Accountants
What is cost accounting?
What is cost accounting?
2 min read
Accountants
What does an auditor do?
What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min read
Accountants
What does work in progress mean?
What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min read
Accountants
Black Scholes definition and equation
Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

2 min read
Accountants
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
A guide to mergers and acquisitions
A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min read
Accountants
How to Create an Accounting Journal
How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

3 min read
Accountants
Small business guide to online invoicing software
Small business guide to online invoicing software
2 min read
Accountants
What is Present Value (PV)?
What is Present Value (PV)?

Find out about how to calculate present value.

2 min read
Accountants
Best strategies for optimizing accounts payable in 2021
Best strategies for optimizing accounts payable in 2021

Streamline your accounts payable processes with automation this year

2 min read
Accountants
Introduction to financial accounting
Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min read
Accountants
What are journal entries in accounting?
What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min read
Accountants
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min read
Accountants
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