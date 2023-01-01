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Accountants

Accountants

What is inherent risk?
What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min read
Accountants
What is bottom up budgeting?
What is bottom up budgeting?

Find out how bottom up budgeting can be a useful tool for your business

2 min read
Accountants
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively

Learn more about cost principle and its application in business

2 min read
Accountants
What is a customer deposit?
What is a customer deposit?

Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application

2 min read
Accountants
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Control Account?
What is a Control Account?

Is a control account a useful financial reporting tool for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
Enrolled Agents: What are they & how can they help my business?
Enrolled Agents: What are they & how can they help my business?

All the information you need to know about an enrolled agent

2 min read
Accountants
What is EBITDA margin?
What is EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is Geometric Mean?
What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min read
Accountants
What is notes payable?
What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the matching principle in accounting?
What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min read
Accountants
What is hurdle rate?
What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

2 min read
Accountants
What does general ledger mean?
What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

3 min read
Accountants
What is ABC analysis?
What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What does budget variance mean?
What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min read
Accountants
What is acquisition in accounting?
What is acquisition in accounting?

Learn what is acquisition in accounting and how to use it

2 min read
Accountants
What is an amended tax return?
What is an amended tax return?

Learn how to file an amended tax return and where to send it

2 min read
Accountants
What is conservatism in accounting?
What is conservatism in accounting?

Learn how to manage your finances using conservatism accounting

2 min read
Accountants
What is the market to book ratio?
What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min read
Accountants
What are operating expenses?
What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the market risk premium?
What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min read
Accountants
What is inventory turnover ratio?
What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min read
Accountants
What is equity in accounting?
What is equity in accounting?

Discover the meaning of equity in accounting, and how to record it

2 min read
Accountants
The direct write off method: pros and cons
The direct write off method: pros and cons

The direct write off method offers both pros and cons. Here’s how it works

3 min read
Accountants
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