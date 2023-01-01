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Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk
Find out how bottom up budgeting can be a useful tool for your business
Learn more about cost principle and its application in business
Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application
Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide
Is a control account a useful financial reporting tool for your business?
All the information you need to know about an enrolled agent
Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
Learn what is acquisition in accounting and how to use it
Learn how to file an amended tax return and where to send it
Learn how to manage your finances using conservatism accounting
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock
Discover the meaning of equity in accounting, and how to record it
The direct write off method offers both pros and cons. Here’s how it works