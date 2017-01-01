Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Brad Ewin

7 min readPayments

ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.

2 min readGoCardless

TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

3 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

3 min readFinance

When, why & how to use proforma invoices

Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.

6 min readPayments

Recurring card payments: What you need to know

Everything you need to know about taking regular card payments from customers.

3 min readCash flow

Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.

2 min readPayments

Why bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)

There are two major reasons. We explore them here, as well as what you can do.

5 min readPayments

Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

4 min readFinance

The small business guide to purchase orders

Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.

4 min readFinance

Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

How to accept payments online

You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min readFinance

Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min readRetention

Customer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies

Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.

3 min readRetention

10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min readPayments

What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

2 min readFinance

What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min readStarting a Business

How to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Everything you need to know about Federal Employer Identification Numbers.

2 min readEntrepreneurial

5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

3 min readEntrepreneurial

How to Do a SWOT Analysis

Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.

3 min readFinance

What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments

You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

help@gocardless.com

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 353 Sacramento St 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, US

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.