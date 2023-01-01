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Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.
Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.
Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.
Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.
Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.
Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.
Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth
Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.
Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.
Get the inside track on the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) with our easy guide
Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.
Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.
Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.