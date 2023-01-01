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Why differentiation in business matters
Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

3 min read
Growth
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Create a Paperless Office
How to Create a Paperless Office

Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Business Management
Understanding Accruals in Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min read
Accountants
Crisis Management for SaaS Companies
Crisis Management for SaaS Companies

Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.

3 min read
Business Management
What Is Cohort Analysis?
What Is Cohort Analysis?

Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Activity-Based Costing?
What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Imprest System?
What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Goodwill Mean
What Does Goodwill Mean

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)?
What is the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)?

Get the inside track on the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) with our easy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What does dunning mean in Accounting?
What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min read
Accountants
What are intangible assets?
What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min read
Finance
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

3 min read
Accountants
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
Understanding Amortization in Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

3 min read
SaaS
What is business intelligence?
What is business intelligence?

Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.

2 min read
Growth

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