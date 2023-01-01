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Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Addenda records are a type of ACH record. Read on to find out more
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here
Excise tax is an indirect tax on specific goods and services, like alcohol
Learn how to do a MACRS depreciation calculation with our simple guide
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.