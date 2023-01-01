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What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What is portfolio diversification?
What is portfolio diversification?

Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What Is Venture Debt?
What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min read
Finance
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What is a receivable management service?
What is a receivable management service?

Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is an addenda record?
What is an addenda record?

Addenda records are a type of ACH record. Read on to find out more

2 min read
Accountants
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min read
Finance
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accountants
What is frequency distribution?
What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is a good profit margin?
What is a good profit margin?

Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here

2 min read
Growth
What is excise tax?
What is excise tax?

Excise tax is an indirect tax on specific goods and services, like alcohol

2 min read
Tax
What is MACRS depreciation?
What is MACRS depreciation?

Learn how to do a MACRS depreciation calculation with our simple guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min read
Accountants
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
How to track expenses for small business
How to track expenses for small business

Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless

2 min read
Business Management
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accountants

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