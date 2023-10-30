Switch existing customers to ACH Pull: Detailed email template
Last editedOct 20231 min read
Subject line:
Make your payments with us hassle-free
Body copy:
Hello [Customer first name],
Thank you very much for choosing [Company name]. Attached you will find your invoice for your [purchase/payment].
Did you know there's an easier way to pay?
We now offer ACH Pull to our customers. Here are some of the benefits of paying with ACH Pull:
Worry-free payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about manually making a payment - it works automatically.
Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details when your card expires, as your bank account doesn't expire.
Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!
Secure payments: Keep your payments safe, thanks to the Electronic Fund Transfer Act otherwise known as Regulation E, protecting you from unauthorized payments.
Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:
Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments [Insert your mandate creation link].
Provide your bank account number and routing number.
All set, your payments will be taken automatically.
You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account.
Thanks again for your support.
Kind regards,
[Company representative]
[Company name]