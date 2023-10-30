Switch existing customers to ACH Pull: Detailed email template

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Make your payments with us hassle-free

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Hello [Customer first name],

Thank you very much for choosing [Company name]. Attached you will find your invoice for your [purchase/payment].

Did you know there's an easier way to pay?

We now offer ACH Pull to our customers. Here are some of the benefits of paying with ACH Pull:

Worry-free payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about manually making a payment - it works automatically.

Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details when your card expires, as your bank account doesn't expire.

Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Secure payments: Keep your payments safe, thanks to the Electronic Fund Transfer Act otherwise known as Regulation E, protecting you from unauthorized payments.

Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:

Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments [Insert your mandate creation link]. Provide your bank account number and routing number. All set, your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]