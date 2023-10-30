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Switching your customers to ACH Pull

Switch existing customers to ACH Pull: Detailed email template

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Make your payments with us hassle-free

Body copy:

Hello [Customer first name],

Thank you very much for choosing [Company name]. Attached you will find your invoice for your [purchase/payment].

Did you know there's an easier way to pay?

We now offer ACH Pull to our customers. Here are some of the benefits of paying with ACH Pull: 

  • Worry-free payments: Once set up, you never have to worry about manually making a payment - it works automatically.

  • Bank accounts never expire: No need to update your payment details when your card expires, as your bank account doesn't expire. 

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

  • Secure payments: Keep your payments safe, thanks to the Electronic Fund Transfer Act otherwise known as Regulation E, protecting you from unauthorized payments.

Setting up an ACH Pull payment is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your ACH Pull payments [Insert your mandate creation link].

  2. Provide your bank account number and routing number.

  3. All set, your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our ACH Pull provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 1 day prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.