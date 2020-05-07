What are the advantages of e-mandates?

In the future, banks may also be able to offer the e-mandate function. This may offer further benefits. This is an optional service in SEPA and banks do not have to offer it.

E-mandates have an advantage over paper and paperless mandates in terms of security:

Familiar banking procedures - E-mandates use the secure, widely-used online banking services of a customer’s bank. The customer, therefore, can simply rely on familiar online banking procedures. Customers can also re-use their online banking credentials, or other bank-provided electronic access channels, to complete the mandate online. No additional means of identification are required. This decreases the risk of fraud.

How to collect SEPA Direct Debit payments with GoCardless 1. Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one). 2. Easily set up & schedule SEPA Direct Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links. 3. From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple. Get started in minutes Learn more

Despite this clear advantage, there remains a relative lack of e-mandate providers on the market. For the e-mandate service to work, it needs to be taken up by a significant number of banks.

GoCardless has therefore developed a paperless model which enables merchants to set up and securely manage SEPA Direct Debits online.