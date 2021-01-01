If you run your online store on WordPress then you’re probably already familiar with WooCommerce, but it’s one thing to have a successful online store, and another to have successful payments. Make sure you’re using the best WordPress payment gateway so your business’s finances as well as your customer journeys are as smooth as possible.

What is a payment gateway?

A payment gateway allows you to process payments from your customers in a secure way. It’s important to use a trustworthy WooCommerce payment gateway so you can ensure adherence with any laws concerning compliance, as well as increasing your brand’s trustworthiness (no one wants to use a payment method they’ve never come across before).

Payment gateways can be completely contained within your site (direct) or will take customers to a separate site to take payment (indirect). Both are perfectly suitable for taking secure payments. Some customers may feel more confident if they’re directed to a dedicated payment page from a known name.

What is an SSL certificate?

In order to use a direct gateway, you will need an SSL certificate. This adds an ‘s’ to your http address, and a padlock will also appear in the address bar to reflect the site’s security. Most modern customers are savvy enough to know that they should not shop on sites that don’t have this in place.

Many of the leading WordPress hosting companies will offer a free SSL certificate built into their hosting plans, but if not, you can purchase one separately.

Before you get started

Before you pick a WordPress payment gateway, you’ll want to look into your site analytics. This will let you know where your customers are based, so you can pick a gateway that covers their area. For example, you may be based in Australia, leading you to pick a local WooCommerce payment gateway. However, it turns out that your main customer base is actually in the UK, making the first payment gateway you’ve paid for and installed completely useless.

Best WooCommerce payment gateways

So, onto the real question – what is the best payment gateway for WooCommerce? Of course, we have to say GoCardless. Our WooCommerce payment gateway is easy to set up and – to ensure total security – requires an SSL certificate to work. You will also need a GoCardless account, which you can create in minutes. Plus, there’s no long application process or set-up fee.

Using our gateway, you can take payments from customers in a wide range of locations:

Australia (AU)

New Zealand (NZ)

Austria (AT)

Belgium (BE)

Bulgaria (BG)

Switzerland (CH)

Cyprus (CY)

Czech Republic (CZ)

Denmark (DK)

Estonia (EE)

Finland (FI)

France (FR)

Germany (DE)

United Kingdom (GB)

Greece (GR)

Croatia (HR)

Hungary (HU)

Ireland (IE)

Iceland (IS)

Italy (IT)

Liechtenstein (LI)

Latvia (LV)

Lithuania (LT)

Luxembourg (LU)

Malta (MT)

Monaco (MC)

Netherlands (NL)

Norway (NO)

Poland (PL)

Portugal (PT)

Romania (RO)

Sweden (SE)

San Marino (SM)

Slovakia (SK)

Slovenia (SI)

Spain (ES)

Furthermore, merchants from the below countries can use GoCardless to collect customer payments:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

Pricing is transparent and only 1% + $0.25 per transaction with a maximum of $2.50. International pricing is 2% + $0.25..

WooCommerce payment options

The GoCardless WooCommerce integration takes payment by Direct Debit, meaning customers can pay with their bank card. Be aware Direct Debits are not instantly processed, so the payment may not be completed for 3-4 days. In addition, the integration saves transaction IDs for future reference, while we also have extra plugins for businesses that work on a subscription model or offer pre-orders.

