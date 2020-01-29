Notifying your customer about an ACH payment is required when there are changes to either:

Payment frequency, or

Payment amount

What constitutes a change depends on what the original debit authorization specified.

In cases where you need to take payments that vary in frequency or amount, you’ll need to give your customers advanced notice before any money leaves their account. NACHA rules suggest:

10 calendar days in advance if the payment amount changes from the previously taken amount, or if it exceeds the maximum value that the customer has previously agreed on

7 calendar days in advance for a change in date (unless the change is due to a weekend or holiday)

However, ACH scheme rules do provide an option to not give any notice at all for changes to amounts that occur within an agreed range that are clearly outlined at the point of setting up the authorization.

How to collect ACH Debit payments with GoCardless 1. Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one). 2. Easily set up & schedule ACH Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links. 3. From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple. Get started in minutes Learn more

Customer payment notifications and GoCardless

If you use GoCardless as your TPPP, our bank-approved, fully compliant authorization forms are balanced in a scheme compliant and practical approach to best meet the needs of both your business and your customers.

You can find out more about collecting ACH debit with GoCardless in Chapter 4.