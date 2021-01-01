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Industry Research

SaaS payment decision-makers optimize payments

Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester Research conducted a study with payment decision-makers to learn how they are optimizing their payments in a post-Covid era.

View the full report to learn how you can improve your business’s payment infrastructure for the future.

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Other research

How Customers Pay Impacts How Long They Stay 2022

The retention of customers is the key for any business. See the latest research on how payment methods influence customer churn and retention from Zuora, the Subscribed Institute and GoCardless.

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The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

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Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

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G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021

GoCardless is the G2 Momentum Leader.

G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.

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G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Summer 2021

GoCardless named a leader Payment Processing.

GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 31 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

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The value of collecting payments with GoCardless

Global research company IDC conducted a study into the business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. They found GoCardless helps merchants create and realize better financial outcomes compared to other recurring payment solutions. Download the white paper to see how.

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Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases. Download your free copy of the report, and discover which payment methods will most likely convert more prospects into long-term, paying customers.

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G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021

GoCardless named a leader in G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing.

GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

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G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Spring 2021

GoCardless named the Payment Processing Momentum Leader.

G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.

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Forrester shares how businesses are improving their payment strategy

Forrester Analyst, Lily Varon shares research findings on how businesses are improving their payment strategy and growing their bottom line in this short video. Hear her thoughts on how businesses are improving their payments in a post-Covid era.

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G2 Momentum Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021

G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers ranks GoCardless 2nd out of 20 other payment processors in the Momentum leader for Payment Processing report. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.

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G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing | Winter 2021

GoCardless ranks 4th out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.

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Maximize the return from your payment strategy

Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you improve your payments.

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GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.