Industry Research

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Forrester Research conducted a study with payment decision-makers to learn how they are optimizing their payments in a post-Covid era.
View the full report to learn how you can improve your business’s payment infrastructure for the future.
How the pandemic has shifted attitudes towards using credit
How to optimise your checkout experience to maximise conversions
How payment preferences vary across generations of Americans
Discover 2021 U.S. Payment Trends
The retention of customers is the key for any business. See the latest research on how payment methods influence customer churn and retention from Zuora, the Subscribed Institute and GoCardless.
How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
GoCardless is the G2 Momentum Leader.
G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.
GoCardless named a leader Payment Processing.
GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 31 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
Global research company IDC conducted a study into the business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. They found GoCardless helps merchants create and realize better financial outcomes compared to other recurring payment solutions. Download the white paper to see how.
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases. Download your free copy of the report, and discover which payment methods will most likely convert more prospects into long-term, paying customers.
GoCardless named a leader in G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing.
GoCardless ranks 3rd out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
GoCardless named the Payment Processing Momentum Leader.
G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers name GoCardless the Momentum leader for Payment Processing. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.
Forrester Analyst, Lily Varon shares research findings on how businesses are improving their payment strategy and growing their bottom line in this short video. Hear her thoughts on how businesses are improving their payments in a post-Covid era.
G2 reviewers and GoCardless customers ranks GoCardless 2nd out of 20 other payment processors in the Momentum leader for Payment Processing report. See how we outshine others in the payment processing category.
GoCardless ranks 4th out of 29 other payment processors in the G2 Grid® Report for Payment Processing. See how stack up against the other payment processing partners.
Speak with a payments expert to learn how GoCardless can help you improve your payments.