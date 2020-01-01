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Guides and eBooks

How US SaaS Businesses are Leveraging Bank Debit Payments to Scale Internationally

COVID-19 did more than disrupt the economy, sideline businesses, and create massive unemployment. It also changed the way businesses make payments.

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Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

There’s an odd phenomenon concerning payment failures. Businesses accept them as an inevitability, as something to write off as a part of doing business.

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3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

Ensuring your customers  pay on time is one of the reasons why more and more businesses are turning to Direct Debit as their preferred payment method. Because Direct Debit is a ‘pull’ payment method, you control when your customers pay you. But this is only half the story. 

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How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit

By now you’re likely aware of the benefits of ACH debit, both for your business and your customers, including:

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The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

We recently analyzed the global payment success data from over 55,000 GoCardless customers, to better understand payment failure rates and recovery rates across all kinds of businesses that collect recurring payments.

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Common objections to paying by ACH debit, and how to deal with them

When you’re explaining to a customer the benefits of them paying via ACH debit, you may come across some objections. Below, we’ve rounded up some common objections you might come across, and suggestions for how you can respond to them.

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How to incentivize your customers to pay via GoCardless

While you may be familiar with the benefits of GoCardless, both for your business and your customers, it can sometimes take a little incentive to convince your existing customers to change the way they pay you.

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ACH vs. Credit Cards

Although credit card payments and ACH payments allow you to manage recurring payments quickly and easily, there are a couple of essential distinctions that you need to understand.

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When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers

If some of your customers are reluctant to pay by ACH debit even after explaining the benefits to them, and offering an incentive, you might consider making it compulsory.

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The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

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Finding the right payment options for your business

Every business wants customers to make a purchase, but if you aren’t giving them the right ways to pay, customers might end up going elsewhere. 

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3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix

Choosing the right mix of payment methods for your customers can greatly impact customer acquisition and retention. So, it’s important to consider methods that are both available to and preferred by consumers.

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When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers

This is a good option for your business if any of the following are true:

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What are ACH payments & how do they work?

ACH (Automated Clearing House) is a network used for electronically moving money between bank accounts across the United States.

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6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

If you’ve signed up to start using GoCardless, the next step is to get your customers to do the same. Getting them to create an ACH debit authorization with GoCardless is easy

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What is an invoice and how does invoicing work?

What is an invoice and what should you include in one?

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ACH Debit vs ACH Credit: A Comparison

ACH transfers are primarily one of two types, but there is a diverse array of subtypes to be aware of too.

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Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

According to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), 60% of invoices are paid late

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ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Below, we’ve collected every stat about ACH you’ll ever need, all in one centralized resource.

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What is Direct Debit? A guide for payers

Direct Debit - also known as ACH debit or bank debit - is a common payment method, but many people remain unsure what exactly Direct Debit is or when it should be used.

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What is reconciliation in accounting?

Reconciliation is an accounting process which SMB owners and their accountants need to perform to ensure that the correct balances are recorded within their accounts.

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How to Account For Advance Payments

Maximising revenue is the key to mastering your cash flow.

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Can I make debit payments with a credit card?

While you can use debit and credit cards to make the same types of purchases, what’s the difference between the two?

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How an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth

If you’re looking for new business growth strategies, here are a few reasons why integrated payment solutions can help.

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4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution

Find out everything you need to know about the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.

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How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments

Keeping track of payments has a direct impact on your business’s cash flow, so it’s important to streamline this process with an organized bookkeeping system.

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What is SEPA Direct Debit?

SEPA Direct Debit has now been implemented in all eurozone countries and non-eurozone SEPA countries.

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Online payments: An introduction

Online payments, especially recurring online payments, form a fundamental part of many businesses' revenue streams.

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Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to evaluate your company’s cash flow? Learning how to find net cash flow can be a great way to gain insight into the financial health of your business.

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How alternative payment methods are changing the payments market

Let’s begin with a simple question: what are alternative payment methods?

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What is an EFT payment?

Find out everything you need to know about the EFT payment process with our handy and definitive guide.

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Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

There are risks associated with online payments and whether you’re an individual or run a business, it’s important to understand these risks and to make sure your customers can trust you with their payment information.

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Why bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)

It’s time to collect your fees. 

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Best online payment methods

What are the most popular methods for taking payments online?

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How to create an online payment system

What are the steps involved in setting up an online payment system?

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What are eChecks?

What are eChecks and how do they work?

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How to accept ACH payments: for small businesses

Discover the best ways small businesses can accept ACH payments.

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.