Guides and eBooks

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COVID-19 did more than disrupt the economy, sideline businesses, and create massive unemployment. It also changed the way businesses make payments.
Which countries are leading the way in open banking development, and which are in danger of getting left behind?
Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.
Discover what you should consider when choosing which payment methods to offer.
In this article, you will learn the difference between an ACH and wire transfer. These options are the most popular types of electronic money transfers. Keep on reading to figure out which one will meet your monetary needs.
There’s an odd phenomenon concerning payment failures. Businesses accept them as an inevitability, as something to write off as a part of doing business.
Ensuring your customers pay on time is one of the reasons why more and more businesses are turning to Direct Debit as their preferred payment method. Because Direct Debit is a ‘pull’ payment method, you control when your customers pay you. But this is only half the story.
By now you’re likely aware of the benefits of ACH debit, both for your business and your customers, including:
We recently analyzed the global payment success data from over 55,000 GoCardless customers, to better understand payment failure rates and recovery rates across all kinds of businesses that collect recurring payments.
While you may be familiar with the benefits of GoCardless, both for your business and your customers, it can sometimes take a little incentive to convince your existing customers to change the way they pay you.
Although credit card payments and ACH payments allow you to manage recurring payments quickly and easily, there are a couple of essential distinctions that you need to understand.
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.
Every business wants customers to make a purchase, but if you aren’t giving them the right ways to pay, customers might end up going elsewhere.
Choosing the right mix of payment methods for your customers can greatly impact customer acquisition and retention. So, it’s important to consider methods that are both available to and preferred by consumers.
This is a good option for your business if any of the following are true:
ACH (Automated Clearing House) is a network used for electronically moving money between bank accounts across the United States.
If you’ve signed up to start using GoCardless, the next step is to get your customers to do the same. Getting them to create an ACH debit authorization with GoCardless is easy
What is an invoice and what should you include in one?
ACH transfers are primarily one of two types, but there is a diverse array of subtypes to be aware of too.
According to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), 60% of invoices are paid late.
Below, we’ve collected every stat about ACH you’ll ever need, all in one centralized resource.
Direct Debit - also known as ACH debit or bank debit - is a common payment method, but many people remain unsure what exactly Direct Debit is or when it should be used.
Reconciliation is an accounting process which SMB owners and their accountants need to perform to ensure that the correct balances are recorded within their accounts.
Maximising revenue is the key to mastering your cash flow.
While you can use debit and credit cards to make the same types of purchases, what’s the difference between the two?
If you’re looking for new business growth strategies, here are a few reasons why integrated payment solutions can help.
Find out everything you need to know about the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.
Keeping track of payments has a direct impact on your business’s cash flow, so it’s important to streamline this process with an organized bookkeeping system.
SEPA Direct Debit has now been implemented in all eurozone countries and non-eurozone SEPA countries.
Online payments, especially recurring online payments, form a fundamental part of many businesses' revenue streams.
Want to evaluate your company’s cash flow? Learning how to find net cash flow can be a great way to gain insight into the financial health of your business.
Let’s begin with a simple question: what are alternative payment methods?
Find out everything you need to know about the EFT payment process with our handy and definitive guide.
There are risks associated with online payments and whether you’re an individual or run a business, it’s important to understand these risks and to make sure your customers can trust you with their payment information.
It’s time to collect your fees.
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Discover the best ways small businesses can accept ACH payments.