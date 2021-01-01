Skip to content
When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers

If some of your customers are reluctant to pay by ACH debit even after explaining the benefits to them, and offering an incentive, you might consider making it compulsory.

This is a good option for your business if any of the following are true:

  • Cash flow is becoming a problem

  • You are spending a large amount of your time chasing payments

  • You don’t have a finance or admin team available to chase late payments

  • Efficiency of payment collection is important to you

  • You are looking to grow your business and need to have simple and consistent payment processes that are easy to scale

While you may have to turn down the occasional client who won’t change, you’ll free yourself up to focus on winning the right kind of business.

“GoCardless works flawlessly with regular orders, so it’s the only way to pay for Söt by Mörk – we wanted to kick off this new venture on the right foot.” - Kiril Shaginov, Co-founder at Mörk Chocolate  – Speciality hot chocolate powder (wholesale & retail) and cake wholesaler

“When we engage with new clients, part of the set-up process is to complete a GoCardless mandate. We will only complete work for clients if an active GoCardless mandate is in place.”  - Paul Bulpitt, Co-founder at The Wow Company – Accountants and business advisers

If you're concerned that making ACH payments compulsory will drive your existing customers away to competitors, try starting with new customers you acquire first.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

