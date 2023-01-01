Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Businesses can sign up to collect payments through GoCardless if they are based in any of the following countries:
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Canada
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
United Kingdom
United States (excluding US Overseas Territories)
We currently support payments in USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, SEK, DKK, AUD and NZD.
GoCardless gives you access to a growing number of ACH debit (also known as Direct Debit) networks around the world. When you collect international payments, you can collect from your customers in their currencies, then have the payments converted into your home currency and paid out into your domestic bank account.
United States (excluding the Virgin Islands) - ACH Debit
Canada - Pre-Authorized Debit
United Kingdom - Bacs Direct Debit
Eurozone - SEPA Direct Debit
Sweden - Bg Autogiro
Denmark - Betalingsservice
Australia - BECS Direct Debit
New Zealand - BECS Direct Debit
ACH Debit allows you to collect US Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in the United States. You can read more about it in our guide to ACH Debit.
Pre-Authorized Debit (sometimes known as PAD) allows you collect Canadian dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Canada. You can read more about it in our guide to Pre-Authorized Debit.
Bacs Direct Debit allows you to collect GBP-denominated payments from a bank account in the United Kingdom. You can read more about it in our guide to Bacs Direct Debit.
SEPA Direct Debit allows you to collect Euro-denominated payments from a bank account in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). You can read more about it in our guide to SEPA Direct Debit.
BECS allows you to collect Australian Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Australia. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.
BECS allows you to collect New Zealand Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in New Zealand. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.
Bg Autogiro allows you to collect kronor-denominated payments from a bank account in Sweden. You can read more about it in our guide to Bg Autogiro.
Betalingsservice allows you to collect Danish Krone-denominated payments from a bank account in Denmark. You can read more about it in our guide to Betalingsservice Direct Debit.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team