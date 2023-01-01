Skip to content

Frequently asked questions

Paid with GoCardless? Read our FAQ for payers

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Supported browsers

Supported browsers GoCardless supports modern browsers that receive regular updates to improve performance and address security issues. We recommend that all our visitors ensure that they are using up-to-date versions of the following browsers for an optimal experience.Our browser support policy applies to GoCardless websites including:

Desktop (Windows, Mac, Linux)

  • Google Chrome

  • Mozilla Firefox

  • Apple Safari

  • Microsoft Edge

Mobile (iOS, Android)

  • Apple Safari

  • Google Chrome

Dashboard browser policy The Dashboard includes manage.gocardless.com and http://manage-sandbox.gocardless.com . It will officially support the following web browsers and mobile environments for:

  • The last 20 major versions of Chrome, Firefox and Edge

  • The last two major versions of Safari

  • The last two major versions of mobile Safari on iOS

Issues you may experience using old browsers If you are using a modern and up-to-date browser and you experience any of these issues then please contact our support team to report it.

Pages do not load or are blank Old browsers lack the necessary features that are required to load a page.

Page loads but buttons cannot be clicked Sometimes, old browsers will manage to load a page but, soon after, it becomes unresponsive. Trying to click a button, open a dropdown or play a video may not work.

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.