Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency
Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.
Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.
What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?
Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?
What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?
What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?
Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences
Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk
Learn more about cost principle and its application in business
Find out how the price-to-book ratio can be a useful tool for your business
Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide
Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
A checking account is an important part of everyday banking
Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.