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Accountants

Accountants

What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?
What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is apportionment?
What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the book-to-bill ratio?
What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

2 min read
Accountants
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?
What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

3 min read
Accountants
What is a clearing account?
What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min read
Accountants
How to create a common-size income statement
How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a compensating balance?
What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min read
Accountants
What is inherent risk?
What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min read
Accountants
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively

Learn more about cost principle and its application in business

2 min read
Accountants
What is the Price-to-Book ratio?
What is the Price-to-Book ratio?

Find out how the price-to-book ratio can be a useful tool for your business

2 min read
Accountants
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is an EBITDA margin?
What is an EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is Geometric Mean?
What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min read
Accountants
What is notes payable?
What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the matching principle in accounting?
What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min read
Accountants
What is hurdle rate?
What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

2 min read
Accountants
What does general ledger mean?
What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

3 min read
Accountants
What is ABC analysis?
What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What is a checking account?
What is a checking account?

A checking account is an important part of everyday banking

3 min read
Accountants
What is a certificate of deposit?
What is a certificate of deposit?

Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?

2 min read
Accountants
What does budget variance mean?
What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min read
Accountants
What is the market to book ratio?
What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min read
Accountants
What are operating expenses?
What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min read
Accountants
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