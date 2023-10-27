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Make your payments with us hassle-free

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Hi [Customer first name],

We are delighted to have you as our customer and want to make sure you get the best experience possible. We noticed that you normally pay with [credit/debit card/digital wallet/bank transfer], and we think that you could benefit from using a different payment method.

We would like to introduce you to our preferred payment option - Direct Debit, which you can trust to make payments with us quickly and safely.

Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]. Provide your account number and BSB number. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]