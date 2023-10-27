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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Switch existing customers to Direct Debit: Short email template

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Make your payments with us hassle-free

Body copy:

Hi [Customer first name], 

We are delighted to have you as our customer and want to make sure you get the best experience possible. We noticed that you normally pay with [credit/debit card/digital wallet/bank transfer], and we think that you could benefit from using a different payment method. 

We would like to introduce you to our preferred payment option - Direct Debit, which you can trust to make payments with us quickly and safely. 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

  • Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link].

  2. Provide your account number and BSB number.

  3. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.