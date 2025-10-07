GoCardless achieves profitability

MELBOURNE, VIC – 8 October 2025 – Bank payment company GoCardless has recorded its first EBITDA positive quarter on an adjusted basis*, operating in the black in the final three months of FY25 (April to June 2025). The result reflects strong cost discipline and a sustained growth trajectory, positioning the company for long-term financial sustainability.

This milestone follows strong financial results in FY24, where GoCardless reported a 38% increase in revenue to £127m and a 55% reduction on losses, down to £35m. Since then, GoCardless has also reached several strategic milestones that have strengthened its market position and accelerated growth. This includes:

Completing the acquisition of Nuapay, scaling indirect channel proposition and fast-tracking the launch of their first disbursements capability in June.

Co-founding an industry coalition to advance the development of commercial Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) to reinforce its leadership in open banking.

Announcing a new ‘Northern hub’ in Leeds, supported by HM Treasury and the Chancellor, expanding its UK footprint and investing in regional talent.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO at GoCardless said:

“Reaching profitability is a huge achievement for the business and a clear signal of confidence for our customers, partners and team. It reflects the discipline, focus and strategic scaling we’ve delivered over the past 18 months. Now, we’re focused on turning this momentum into a full year of profitability and continuing to achieve our ambitious growth goals”.

* Unaudited figures. A more detailed financial update for FY25 will follow as part of GoCardless’ annual Companies House filing.