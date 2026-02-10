Virtual Spotter achieves global scale via GoCardless partnership

Virtual Spotter helps gym owners save an average of 65 hours of admin work and AU$1.4k in costs per month

Melbourne, Auckland, 11 February, 2026 -- Virtual Spotter, an Australian-founded leading provider of virtual assistant services to the fitness and wellness industry, is leveraging bank payment company GoCardless to automate its global recurring collections and manage both Direct Debit and foreign exchange (FX) as it scales across 11 countries.

This partnership enables Virtual Spotter to eliminate accounts receivable admin, grow its US market without increasing finance headcount, and ensure error-free collection of its 600+ monthly B2B transactions.

Virtual Spotter solves the "9-to-11 PM admin" problem faced by most gyms and fitness businesses, slashing business burnout and giving valuable time back to owners. By automating back-office tasks, the service helps gym owners save an average of 65 hours of admin work and $1.4k in costs per month.

Key outcomes of the Virtual Spotter and GoCardless partnership include:

Virtual Spotter can manage its global operations without a dedicated Accounts Receivable person, now relying on just one part-time employee for all finance matters.

The business previously required 11 separate international bank accounts and manual reconciliation processes. Now, a single GoCardless dashboard eliminates fees, compliance headaches and escalating admin.

In just five years, the US has become Virtual Spotter’s largest market, with expansion facilitated and accelerated through automated FX conversion directly into AUD.

Virtual Spotter uses GoCardless’ Direct Debit solution through online accounting software Xero to manage 95% of its monthly payment volume. By automating the entire payment process (from triggering the monthly invoice to the final reconciliation) Virtual Spotter has avoided the need to hire a dedicated Accounts Receivable (AR) team, maintaining a lean finance operation even as they scale globally.

Zac Joyce, Co-founder at Virtual Spotter, said: “Automated payments from GoCardless mean we’ve never needed to hire a dedicated accounts receivables person, and I’ve never had to chase anyone for a payment. We’ve enjoyed five years of reliable, error-free collections - never once having the incorrect amount collected from a customer. GoCardless is our own virtual payment assistant, allowing us to confidently scale our international growth without worrying about scaling our payments infrastructure.”

Ian Boyd, General Manager ANZ at GoCardless, said: “Virtual Spotter’s success is a perfect example of how automated direct debit bank payments solve the core pain points that prevent many businesses across Australia and New Zealand from achieving their global potential,”

“GoCardless allows businesses to collect payments seamlessly across borders, cut out costly administration, and focus entirely on delivering specialized services to clients. Virtual Spotter’s success is a guide on how many companies in our region can achieve scale without leaning on increased headcount or ballooning admin – all by partnering with GoCardless.”

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Virtual Spotter

Virtual Spotter is a global outsourcing company built for the fitness and wellness industry. Independent studios through to household franchise brands use Virtual Spotter to streamline admin, systemise workflows, and reduce operating costs. Virtual Spotter executes tens of thousands of tasks each month on behalf of clients across 10+ countries. We utilise fitness-specific software and proven operational systems to improve performance, reduce overhead, and support scalable growth. Headquartered in Australia, Virtual Spotter operates globally. For more information, visit www.virtualspotter.com.au and follow Virtual Spotter on Instagram virtual_spotter_