A guide to PayTo error and status codes

PayTo is a game-changing payments option, but like any other, there are occasional speed humps. In this guide we share how you can leverage PayTo error and status codes to understand payment glitches and boost customer experience.

What is PayTo?

PayTo is a digital and mandated way for merchants to initiate real-time payments from customer bank accounts. It’s part of the New Payments Platform (NPP) initiative to accelerate, secure and increase visibility of payments in Australia. As an early adopter of PayTo, GoCardless has innovated to ensure your business gets the most out of this modern payment approach.

Along the way, we’ve learnt how and why error and status codes surface and some best-practices for avoiding errors and improving CX when things do go wrong.

In this guide, we’ll share why businesses and their customers love PayTo, our tips for smooth transactions, and comprehensive lists of Status and Error codes.

What are the benefits of PayTo?

PayTo enables your customers to easily link their bank accounts to a variety of apps, account-on-file arrangements, loan repayments, membership fees, digital wallets and payment options like buy-now-pay-later services.

Businesses who use PayTo can reduce risk and have more flexibility in how agreements are set up. The benefits include:

Real-time customer account validation

Real-time funds verification and confirmation of payment, at time of payment

Platform infrastructure that’s supported by APIs to ensure a seamless process

Secure storage of reconciliation data - payment reference and mandate (agreement) details - all in one place

Instant notifications when a customer cancels, pauses or changes their agreement

Facilitation of third parties to conduct payments on a businesses’ behalf, such as corporate payroll and accounts payable

Address failed payments due to insufficient funds by leveraging GoCardless intelligent retry product, Success+, or opt for a PayTo transaction to immediately recover the outstanding amount (when the payee knows they have sufficient funds in the account)

PayTo offers real-time payment confirmation, like credit cards but for lower costs, better payment transparency and higher security

Many of your customers prefer PayTo over direct debit or credit cards. They appreciate:

A smoother payment experience

The ability to set and forget and view and control payments, all in one central place

A choice between a PayID or traditional account and BSB number

Being able to easily pause, cancel, or authorise new payment agreements within their banking app.

Why PayTo status and error codes matter

In an ideal world, every PayTo agreement and payment works immediately, with no glitches. However, with all platforms, especially when processing customer-supplied data, there are hiccups along the way.

PayTo provides comprehensive status codes so that you know what’s happening with each payment in real time plus specific error codes when things don’t go to plan.

These specific error codes are fantastic tools to streamline your processes, ensure payments are received as quickly as possible, and tailor your communications, optimising your customer experience (CX).

We’ve put together the below guide using commonly used codes and meanings. These can vary between platforms and institutions, so be sure to reference specific documentation for your situation.

How PayTo error codes work

How PayTo errors and status codes originate

PayTo error and status codes can arise as a result of actions of a bank, payer, payee or payment platform. Status codes are sometimes also called ‘Response codes’. We’ll refer to them as status codes in this guide for simplicity.

It can be helpful to categorise codes according to the stage of the agreement/payment. In addition to the below stages, errors can also arise due to lack of compliance.

Note, different platforms and institutions may use different flows, codes and categories - refer to specific documentation for your situation.

What’s the difference between error codes and status codes?

Error codes tell you why something has happened. They:

provide detailed diagnostic information explaining why a payment or mandate (agreement) failed

generally come from a bank, the NPP or the payment platform (GoCardless)

are used by developers to troubleshoot issues and finance, platform or product teams to decide on action to take or automate - for example retrying or notifying customers.

Status codes tell you what is happening. They:

reflect a transaction’s current state

generally come from a platform or bank

provide a high-level and often instantaneous summary of what is happening. For example: accepted, pending, rejected or blocked.

How do error codes and status codes work together?

Together, the codes give you both information about what’s happening now (a status code) and if necessary, a reason something has gone wrong (an error code).

For example, you could have a status code of RJCT - rejected, and an error code of AC05 - ClosedDebtorAccountNumber. So you can understand that the payment request was rejected because the debtor account is closed.

Types of PayTo errors

PayTo errors generally fall into four categories:

Setup errors

Authorisation errors

Payment initiation errors

Platform or system errors

In addition to the error codes, there are a handful of status codes.

Setup errors

Setup errors usually occur due to problems with account details, mandate (PayTo agreement) data or formatting. Often the account number, BSB or PayID is invalid, closed or missing information.

Potential actions to avoid or respond to setup errors

Embed in your process: checking bank details automatically before sending requests; checking for duplicates; and ensuring systems record clear error messages.

Provide communications to customers in plain English - explain what went wrong, what you need from them and any relevant links to support or instructions.

Have payers double-check their bank account number and BSB, confirm that the account is open and active and update details if required.

Common related codes

AC02, AC03, AC05, AC06, AC07, AC13, AC14, AC15, BE05, BE06, BE08, BE22, CH20, CH21, CURR, DT02, DT04, FF04, FF08, M001, M308, M905, M906, M907, M908, M909, M910, M913, M914, M915, M916, M917, M918, M920, M921, RC05, TD03. See our full list of codes below.

Authorisation errors

When a customer or bank declines a mandate (PayTo agreement) or it has expired or a transaction isn’t allowed for some other reason, a compliance error will be displayed.

Potential actions to avoid or respond to authorisation errors

Consider which codes should be responded to with automatic retries and which require other actions.

Enable customers to re‑authorise PayTo payments and agreements or choose another payment method easily.

Common PayTo codes

AG01, AG03, AG07, AGNT, BLCK, CUST, MD01, MD02, MD20, PATC. See our full list of codes below.

Payment initiation errors

As the name suggests, payment initiation errors reflect an issue with processing a payment. Common issues include insufficient funds, exceeding limits and duplicate requests.

Potential actions

Build in safe retries whilst preventing duplicate payment attempts.

Test and optimise messaging to customers in line with your brand voice to see which result in customers taking the desired action - for example adding funds to the relevant account so that the payment is successful when retried.

Common PayTo codes

AM01, AM02, AM03, AM04, AM06, AM09, AM12, AM19, AM21, SL13, SL14. See our full list of codes below.

Platform or system errors

Technical errors like timeouts and outages are captured in platform or system errors.

Potential actions to respond quickly to platform or system errors

Monitor for repeated failures and alert your team if there’s an outage.

Communicate with customers with a message like: ‘Payments have been temporarily delayed due to a technical issue. We will process payments shortly’.

Ensure your customer service team is across the issue and any key talking points so that they can respond to customer queries.

Common PayTo codes

AB01, AB02, AB03, AB04, AB08, E991, E992, E999, ED05, ED06, FF10, FF11, FRAD, G005, G006, M901, M902, M903, M904, M911, M912, M919, M922, MS02, NARR, PA04, RJCT, RR04, SL01, SL11, SL12, TM01. See our full list of codes below.

Status codes

As we’ve covered, status codes (sometimes called response codes) aren’t error codes - they reflect what’s happening with a payment now. Mapping status codes to customer communications and providing updates can improve CX.

Potential actions

Your Developer team can use status codes to trigger workflows.

Your Product team can consider including a message related to a status code (for example pending, processed, etc) to keep customers informed in a platform or app or via text or email.

Your Customer team could have access to status information and meanings so they can assist customers.

Common PayTo codes

ACSC, BLCK, PDNG. See our full list of codes below.

Best practices for handling PayTo errors

In addition to the above tips for each type of code, here are three more key areas to keep in mind when managing codes, or using them to enhance CX.

Logging and monitoring

Automate a log of every error code with as much detail as possible, including timestamps.

Set thresholds so you can be quickly alerted if a lot of errors come through in a certain period.

Share dashboards with other teams and brainstorm how you can avoid errors within your control going forward.

Clear customer messaging

Have a copywriter or UX writer help to create and map customer-facing messages for regularly occurring errors, and specific scenarios (for example if a platform or bank you depend on is out of service).

Provide clear next steps when you need a customer to take an action. Include all the links and instructions they need in your initial request.

Escalation paths

Have a plan for when you will escalate issues - for example system outages or repeated compliance issues.

Have clear roles and responsibilities for who will communicate with customer teams, management, platforms and banks in the event of large-scale outages or multiple error codes.

Are you using PayTo? PayTo is a powerful payment solution GoCardless facilitates which can save you and your customers time and money. As practices around PayTo mature, it’s an essential payment option to ensure your business stays ahead of the pack. Learn more

List of PayTo status codes

These PayTo status codes tell you what’s happening with a mandate (PayTo agreement) or payment in real time.

Code Name Description ACSC AcceptedSettlementCompletedDebtorAccount Payment authorised and debtor account successfully debited (debtor-side completion) BLCK Blocked Payment or agreement is blocked by the debtor or bank PATC PartiallyAcceptedTechnicalCorrect Request is technically correct and accepted for further processing (not yet final) RJCT Rejected Payment rejected – generic platform or counterparty rejection PDNG Pending Instruction is pending further processing or checks

List of PayTo error codes

These PayTo error codes help you understand what specifically has gone wrong with a payment or mandate.

Code Description Meaning Category AB01 AbortedClearingTimeout Clearing process aborted due to timeout Platform or system AB02 AbortedClearingFatalError Clearing process aborted due to a fatal error Platform or system AB03 AbortedSettlementTimeout Settlement aborted due to timeout Platform or system AB04 AbortedSettlementFatalError Settlement aborted due to a fatal error Platform or system AB08 OfflineCreditorAgent Creditor agent is not online Platform or system AC02 InvalidDebtorAccountNumber Account to be debited does not exist Setup AC03 InvalidCreditorAccountNumber Account to be Credited does not exist Setup AC05 ClosedDebtorAccountNumber The original Payer Customer Account number is closed Setup AC06 BlockedAccount Account is temporarily blocked where it is able to identify that the Account currently exists Setup AC07 ClosedCreditorAccountNumber Account to be credited previously existed and is now permanently closed Setup AC13 InvalidDebtorAccountType Account to be debited cannot debit funds within Setup AC14 InvalidCreditorAccountType Account to be credited cannot accept funds Setup AC15 AccountDetailsChanged Payer account was changed to different account Setup AG01 TransactionForbidden Account to be debited is unable to be debited Authorisation AG03 TransactionNotSupported Payee Participant has rejected the resulting NPP payment from payer Authorisation AG07 UnsuccesfulDirectDebit Debtor account cannot be debited for a generic reason Authorisation AGNT ncorrectAgent Agent in the payment workflow is incorrect Authorisation AM01 ZeroAmount Use of zero-dollar payment initiation requests is prohibited. Payment initiation AM02 NotAllowedAmount The amount requested is greater than the maximum NPP limit of $99,999,999,999 Payment initiation AM03 NotAllowedCurrency Specified message amount is a non-processable currency outside of existing agreement Payment initiation AM04 InsufficientFunds Amount of funds available to cover specified message amount is insufficient Payment initiation AM06 TooLowAmount Specified transaction amount is less than agreed minimum Payment initiation AM09 WrongAmount Amount received is not the amount agreed or expected Payment initiation AM12 InvalidAmount The amount in the NPP Payment Initiation Request is missing or invalid Payment initiation AM19 InvalidGroupNumberOfTransactions Number of transactions at the Group level is invalid or missing Payment initiation AM21 LimitExceeded The amount requested in the NPP Payment Initiation Request exceeds the agreed limit Payment initiation BE05 UnrecognisedInitiatingParty Reject the NPP Payment Initiation Request as the Creditor is unknown to Debtor Setup BE06 UnknownEndCustomer End customer specified is not known at associated Sort/National Bank Code or no longer exists in the books Setup BE08 MissingDebtorName Debtor Name not provided Setup BE22 MissingCreditorName Creditor Name not provided Setup CH20 DecimalPointsNotCompatibleWithCurrency Number of decimal points not compatible with the currency Setup CH21 RequiredCompulsoryElementMissing Required Compulsory Element Missing Setup CURR IncorrectCurrency The currency included in the Clearing Request is incorrect (value other than AUD). Setup CUST RequestedByCustomer Cancellation requested by the Debtor Authorisation DT02 InvalidCreationDate The CreationDateTime in the Group Header is not as per the required format Setup DT04 FutureDateNotSupported The Business Service does not support future dated NPP Payment Initiation Requests Setup ED05 SettlementFailed Settlement of the transaction has failed Platform or system ED06 SettlementSystemNotAvailable Interbank settlement system not available Platform or system FF04 InvalidServiceLevelCode Service Level code is missing or invalid Setup FF08 InvalidEndToEndId End to End Id missing or invalid for CATSCT payment instruction Setup FF10 BankSystemProcessingError File or transaction cannot be processed due to technical issues at the bank side Platform or system FF11 ClearingRequestAborted Clearing Request rejected due it being subject to an abort operation Platform or system FRAD FraudulentOrigin Cancellation requested following a transaction that originated fraudulently. The use of the Fraudulent Origin code should be governed by jurisdictions Platform or system G005 DeliveredWithServiceLevel Payment has been delivered to creditor agent with service level Platform or system G006 DeliveredWIthoutServiceLevel Payment has been delivered to creditor agent without service level Platform or system MD01 NoMandate The NPP Payment Initiation Request did not contain a MandateId Authorisation MD02 MissingMandatoryInformationIn Mandate The Mandate Cryptogram contained in a Mandate NPP Payment Initiation Request did not verify Authorisation MD20 MandateExpired The Mandate Cryptogram contained in a Mandate NPP Payment Initiation Request was older than the allowed timeframe (24hrs) Authorisation MS02 NotSpecifiedReasonCustomerGenerated Reason has not been specified by end customer Platform or system NARR Narrative Reason is provided as narrative information in the additional reason information Platform or system RC05 InvalidBICIdentifier The BIC identifier in the Message Payload is invalid or missing Setup RR04 RegulatoryReason Regulatory Reason Platform or system SL01 Specific Service offered by Debtor Agent Due to specific service offered by the Debtor Agent Platform or system SL11 Creditor not on Whitelist of Debtor The Creditor did not appear on the Debtors whitelist Platform or system SL12 Creditor on Blacklist of Debtor The Creditor did appear on the Debtors blacklist Platform or system SL13 Maximum number of Direct Debit Transactions exceeded The NPP Payment Initiation Request was rejected because the number of transactions requested exceeds the Debtor Agent offering Payment initiation SL14 Maximum Direct Debit Transaction Amount exceeded The NPP Payment Initiation Request was rejected because the total value of transactions requested exceeds the Debtor Agent offering Payment initiation TD03 IncorrectFileStructure The file format is incomplete or invalid Setup TM01 InvalidCutOffTime The NPP Payment Initiation Request was received by the Responding Participant after an agreed cut-off time Platform or system E991 Validate Mandate Service Unavailable Check with Cuscal on possible Outage. Retry again after some time. Platform or system E992 Alias Resolution Service Unavailable Check with Cuscal on possible Outage. Retry again after some time. Platform or system M901 Validate Mandate API Error Check with Cuscal on possible Outage. Retry again after some time. Platform or system M902 Responding Participant is Unavailable Attended Payment Instructions will be rejected and Unattended Payment Instructions will be SAFD. Clients to perform Get Payment Instructions service call to retrieve the status of the instruction Platform or system M903 Payer Participant is Unavailable Attended Payment Instructions will be rejected and Unattended Payment Instructions will be SAFD. Clients to perform Get Payment Instructions service call to retrieve the status of the instruction Platform or system M904 Payee Participant is Unavailable Attended Payment Instructions will be rejected and Unattended Payment Instructions will be SAFD. Clients to perform Get Payment Instructions service call to retrieve the status of the instruction Platform or system M905 Debtor PayId is Invalid PayId is no longer valid. Modify the mandate with the correct PayId Setup M906 Creditor PayId is Invalid PayId is no longer valid. Modify the mandate with the correct PayId Setup M907 Debtor BSB in not NPP reachable BSB is no longer reachable on NPP. Modify the Mandate with the correct BSB Setup M908 Creditor BSB in not NPP reachable BSB is no longer reachable on NPP. Modify the Mandate with the correct BSB Setup M909 Business Service Code Invalid BO Service Code is not valid. Modify the Mandate with the correct BO Service Code Setup M910 Business Service Code is not present in Mandate BO Service Code is not valid. Modify the Mandate with the correct BO Service Code Setup M911 Payer Participant is not NPP reachable Payer is no longer reachable on NPP. Cancel the Mandate Platform or system M912 Payee Participant is not NPP reachable Payer is no longer reachable on NPP. Cancel the Mandate Platform or system M913 Payee Account Details are missing Payee Account Details are not present in Mandate and Client also has not provided Creditor Account Details in the Initiation Request. Either Modify the Mandate or provide the Creditor Account Details in the Request Setup M914 Payee Participant in Mandate and Creditor Alias Servicer are not matching Creditor PayId has been Ported. Modify the Mandate to reflect the Creditor Account Servicer Setup M915 Payer Participant in Mandate and Debtor Alias Servicer are not matching Debtor PayId has been incorrectly Ported. Verify the Mandate Data and raise Dispute if applicable Setup M916 Creditor Account Details present in the Mandate and Input Request are not matching Verify the details of the Mandate, if creditor account details are correct, don't send creditor account details in input request Setup M917 Creditor Alias details present in Request and Mandate are not matching Verify the details of the Mandate, if creditor alias details are correct, don't send creditor alias details in input request Setup M918 Creditor details not present in Request and Mandate Verify the details of the Mandate, if creditor details are not present, it must be provided in input request Setup M919 Unable to locate Payment Instruction record Unable to locate Payment Instruction record Platform or system M920 Invalid Mandate Mandate validation failed. Verify the details of the Mandate Setup M921 Creditor account scheme present in request and Mandate are not matching Verify the details of the Mandate, if creditor account/alias details are correct, don't send creditor account/alias details in input request Setup M922 Previous Instruction Status is invalid for Business retry Verify the status of previous payment instruction if it is valid for business retry Platform or system M308 Creditor Reference Must be equal to End to End Id of payment instruction Creditor Reference Must be equal to End to End Id of payment instruction for CATSCT Setup M001 InvalidCharacterSet Invalid or not applicable character set Setup E999 UnexpectedSystemError Unexpected System Error - Please Refer To Cuscal Platform or system PA04 ParticipantNotAvailable Check with Cuscal on possible Outage. Retry again after some time. Platform or system