Payment follow-up: Short email template

Last editedOct 20231 min read
A short email to follow up on a payment with a method that isn't Direct Debit.
Subject line:
Thanks for your purchase. Save on your next payment
Body copy:
Hi [customer first name],
We appreciate your payment and want to thank you for being a loyal customer. Your invoice is attached below for reference.
We now offer Direct Debit as a payment option and think you'll benefit from it. You can enjoy the following advantages:
Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.
Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.
Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.
Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!
Say goodbye to manual payments and embrace the convenience of Direct Debit.
Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:
Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit [Insert your mandate creation link]
Provide your account number and BSB number
All done, your payments will be taken automatically
You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.
Thanks again for your support.
Kind regards,
[Company representative]
[Company name]