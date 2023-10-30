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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Payment follow-up: Short email template

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

A short email to follow up on a payment with a method that isn't Direct Debit.

Subject line: 

Thanks for your purchase. Save on your next payment

Body copy:

Hi [customer first name],

We appreciate your payment and want to thank you for being a loyal customer. Your invoice is attached below for reference. 

We now offer Direct Debit as a payment option and think you'll benefit from it. You can enjoy the following advantages: 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

  • Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Say goodbye to manual payments and embrace the convenience of Direct Debit. 

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your account number and BSB number

  3. All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.