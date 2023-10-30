Payment follow-up: Short email template

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Thanks for your purchase. Save on your next payment

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Hi [customer first name],

We appreciate your payment and want to thank you for being a loyal customer. Your invoice is attached below for reference.

We now offer Direct Debit as a payment option and think you'll benefit from it. You can enjoy the following advantages:

Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

Worry-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending a payment.

Bank accounts never expire: Keep your information up-to-date and your payments running smoothly.

Stay in control: Get notifications and cancel any time - you're in charge!

Say goodbye to manual payments and embrace the convenience of Direct Debit.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit [Insert your mandate creation link] Provide your account number and BSB number All done, your payments will be taken automatically

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account.

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards,

[Company representative]

[Company name]