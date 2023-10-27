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Switching your customers to Direct Debit

Onboard new customers: Short email template

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Last editedOct 20231 min read

Subject line: 

Set up your payments with [Company name]

Body copy:

Hi [Customer first name], 

It's great to have you on board with [Company name]. We are delighted to have you join us. 

We care about you and your experience and want to make payments as convenient and stress-free as possible. That's why we'd like to introduce you to Direct Debit - our preferred payment method.

We have summarised the benefits of using Direct Debit to pay: 

  • Security is our top priority: Keep your payments safe with the BECS Direct Debit protection, protecting you from payments taken in error.

  • Hassle-free payments: Automate your payments and never worry about manually sending us a payment.

  • Bank accounts never expire: Your information is kept up-to-date, ensuring your payments running smoothly.

  • Stay in control: Get notified of payments and cancel at any time - you're in charge.

Setting up a Direct Debit is simple:

  1. Follow this link to set up your Direct Debit. [Insert your mandate creation link]

  2. Provide your bank account number and BSB number.

  3. You're all set. Your payments will be taken automatically.

You will be notified by our Direct Debit provider, GoCardless, a minimum of 3 days prior to the payment being deducted from your account. 

Thanks again for your support.

Kind regards, 

[Company representative]

[Company name]

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.