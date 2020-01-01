Skip to content
Brotkrumen
Ressourcen
Cashflow

[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

Scrollen Sie, um mehr zu erfahren

Panelists

  • Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

  • Zoltan Balazs, Quote to Cash Specialist, Salesforce

  • Merve Aygin, Pre-Sales Manager, GoCardless

  • Justin Wheatley, Quote to Cash Consultant, PhiX

  • Ed Massey, Salesforce Partner Lead, GoCardless

  • Gin Matharu, Partner Lead, PhiX

Global business is shifting rapidly. Efficient and accessible payment processing will be a major factor for successful organisations going forward. Plus, COVID-19 is already dramatically affecting how businesses collect payments from customers.

In this webinar, experts from Salesforce, GoCardless and PhiX explore how businesses can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections, while reducing costs and improving cash flow.

Topics

  • The benefits of a fully integrated Quote to Cash process

  • How you can access GoCardless payment technology within Salesforce 

  • How GoCardless helps businesses improve cash flow and get paid 47% faster on average

  • How financial controllers can save 68% of their time managing transactions and how your CFO can improve forecast accuracy by 27%

Kontakt

Kontakt

Kontaktieren Sie unser Sales Team

+44 20 4579 7398

Phone support is available in English only

Support

Hilfecenter

+44 20 8338 9540

Ist auf Ihrem Konto „GoCardless“ aufgetaucht? Klicken Sie hier

GoCardless SAS, 7 rue de Madrid, 75008. Paris, Frankreich

GoCardless SAS (Unternehmensregisternummer 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), Stammkapital 6.000.000 EUR, ist von der ACPR (französische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde) mit dem Bank Code (CIB) 17118 für die Erbringung von Zahlungsdienstleistungen zugelassen.